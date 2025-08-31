The decline and fall of the modern German Empire

Germany, the region that once pushed back against the entire Roman Empire, has self-immolated and will soon be no more. It’s a sad and useful reminder about the destruction that leftism has wrought across the West.

If you examine a map of the Roman Empire at its peak, one thing you might not have noticed is that the Romans never made significant inroads into the regions held by Germanic tribes, the area that became modern-day Germany. This wasn’t just an oversight on Rome’s part or a carelessly missed opportunity. It happened because of one man, Arminius, and the Battle of Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D.

When he was a child, the Romans conquered Arminius’s Germanic tribe and took him to Rome as a hostage to ensure that his father, a tribal chief, would behave. Arminius was treated well and eventually achieved the rank of equestrian in the Roman military, but his loyalty was never to Rome.

Eventually, Arminius fled Rome, made his way back to his tribe, and taught the men Roman fighting tactics. When the legions attacked in Teutoburg Forest, his men, rather than engaging in pointless tribal skirmishes against the disciplined Roman troops, used the Romans’ own tactics against them and won. (By the way, that’s also what happened with Patriot troops in America. They learned British military discipline and tactics, and they won.)

After WWII, Germans were no longer allowed to learn about Arminius (whose name is the German “Hermann”) lest they once again get too big for their lederhosen. That decision might have been a mistake.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the German character (disciplined and precise), combined with post-war American support, saw what came to be known as the Wirtschaftswunder, or economic miracle. Suddenly, West Germany exploded with one of the strongest economies in Europe. Even after the dislocations of reunification, Germany continued to be Europe’s economic dynamo, making it the most important nation, first, in the European Economic Community and, then, in the European Union.

However, underlying this success was a time bomb: German women weren’t having babies, a problem of both affluence and leftism. To augment the missing German labor force, the Germans entered into agreements with Turkey to bring in workers. Eventually, almost a million Turks ended up in Germany. And yes, they were ostensibly Muslim, but this was at a time when Turkey was a secular nation, so most assimilated well.

All might have continued to be sehr gut (very good), but for two 21st-century phenomena. First, Germany embraced climate change madness. In its lunatic bid to reduce greenhouse gases, it closed all its nuclear facilities by 2023 and is working to end its reliance on coal by 2030 (black coal) and 2038 (brown coal). The results have not been happy, with energy prices skyrocketing, and Germany having some of the highest household energy prices in the world.

Of course, the other thing that happened was that, in 2015, Angela Merkel, perhaps naively assuming that all Muslim immigrants would be like the secularized Turks of the 1960s, opened Europe’s doors to fundamentalist Muslims from the Middle East and Afghanistan. This has been a disaster. Although the German government does its best to hide the data, it’s apparent from the available information that rape and other forms of sexual assault have soared in a nation where women once felt safe on the streets.

While sexual crime is always at the heart of Muslim violence, it spirals into other crimes, as well. As a general matter, violent crime has increased significantly since 2015, and, while correlation and causation are not the same, they’re pretty tight in this instance.

Sometimes, the sexual crime sparks other violent assaults, as was the case when a Syrian migrant brutally attacked an American after he tried to protect a woman from a migrant assault. And the German government, driven by leftism and fear of Islam, is supine:

The American victim of last weekend's migroid knife attack on the Dresden tram (John Rudat) has given a short interview to Sachsen TV. https://t.co/235SA8jQGn pic.twitter.com/k4oUUiUryk — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) August 27, 2025

(It seems the German men are supine, too.)

Things are so bad that the Deputy head of the German police union, Manuel Ostermann, has said that, on the current trajectory, Germany will become a Muslim culture under the control of what is essentially a Muslim mafia (click on the tweet to be taken to an automatic translation):

Man stelle sich Deutschland im Jahr 2050 vor. Arabische Clans beherrschen die Großstädte. Banden bekriegen sich beim Kampf um die Hoheit in der organisierten Kriminalität. Auf offener Straße werden Menschen ermordet, die nicht zur »richtigen Seite« gehören. Selbst die Polizei… — Manuel Ostermann (@M_Ostermann) August 27, 2025

This Remix article expands on the tweet and makes clear how anti-German Islamism is becoming ascendant in Germany.

And of course, with an ever-smaller pool of makers (hardworking Germans) and a continuously expanding pool of takers (Muslim immigrants), all added to insanely expensive energy costs, Germany’s seemingly unstoppable economy is collapsing. Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany’s incredibly generous welfare state is broken: “The welfare state as we have it today can no longer be financed with what we can economically afford.”

Inevitably, Stein’s law is coming true for Germany: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” The region that stopped the Roman Empire and rose from the ashes to be an economic powerhouse will soon be replaced by a bankrupt Muslim caliphate.