The darn climate won’t cooperate with the dire predictions but don’t worry, the dire predictions will continue

​​The media, scientists, Hollywood, educators, the United Nations, and other Democrats have told us for several decades now that the science is settled. They have told us that humans, gas vehicles, cows, eating meat, and our use of multiple natural resources are causing dire warming. We are told that CO2 is a huge problem and it must be buried.

What they have never given us is any scientific data that supports their theory, because there is no direct link between the number of cars on the road, the number of humans, the CO2 content in the atmosphere, the amount of crude oil we use, nor the number of cows farting and temperatures, sea levels, floods, droughts, storms or any other climate activity. The climate is and has always fluctuated cyclically and naturally throughout billions of years. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of natural variables that affect the climate. It is arrogant and ignorant that politicians and bureaucrats claim to be able to control the climate if we just cave to their demands.

In 1922, we were told that the ice was melting rapidly, the oceans were dying, and coastal cities would soon be gone.

But the climate didn’t cooperate with the dire predictions, and we went into a global cooling period for 35 years. Of course, the green pushers never explained how Earth could have cooled when all the things they say cause warming were rising exponentially. People posing as journalists certainly don’t care; they just repeat what they are told.

On the first Earth Day, the dire warnings were that we were going into an ice age and billions would die from starvation due to cold:

18 Spectacularly Wrong Predictions Were Made Around the Time of the First Earth Day in 1970, Expect More This Year

As soon as the cooling stopped, the green pushers switched back to the warnings that the globe was warming fast. But again, the climate refused to cooperate with the dire warnings.

In 2021, after 160 years of spectacular growth in our use of natural resources, Antarctica had the coldest six months on record.

After decades of warnings that we would have snowless winters, the opposite was true:

Sierra Nevada Experiences Second Snowiest Winter On Record The Sierra Nevada mountains have received a staggering 677 inches of snow since October 2022, making it the second snowiest winter ever recorded for the region.

Somehow, with millions of people, cars, buildings, and cement, Los Angeles had the coolest May and June on record in 2023:

Downtown L.A. hasn’t hit 80 degrees in 59 days — a new record for May and June

And in January of 2025, the U.S. experienced an extreme cold wave.

After decades of predictions that the Arctic ice would soon be gone and cause a disastrous sea rise, it just won’t melt. Instead of the experts admitting they have always been wrong, they are just “surprised.”

Dramatic slowdown in melting of Arctic sea ice surprises scientists The melting of sea ice in the Arctic has slowed dramatically in the past 20 years, scientists have reported, with no statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005. The finding is surprising, the researchers say, given that carbon emissions from fossil fuel burning have continued to rise and trap ever more heat over that time.

And now it is cold for August. What else could go wrong for the green pushers?

What Climate Crisis? Weather Channel Reports ‘Record-Breaking Cold’ For August It must be extraordinarily difficult for leftist corporate media outlets and woke government weather forecasters to admit ‘record-breaking cold temperatures’ or ‘unseasonably cool air’ across parts of the Lower 48 - in August of all months. August is the prime season when far-left climate NGOs and their political allies, amplified by their MSM propaganda megaphone, usually try to convince everyone of an alleged climate crisis....

Here’s more, from The Weather Channel:

A strong cold front is bringing heat and humidity relief to millions from the Canadian border all the way to the Deep South. Summer will be put on hold as temperatures will end up 10, to 20 and as much as 25 degrees below average. Dozens of record lows will be in jeopardy from Tuesday through Thursday. Places like Indianapolis could see lows in the 40s, while Kansas City, Memphis and Birmingham drop into the 50s. Some locations, like Wichita and Tulsa, could even see cool record highs! This is unusual in August, so enjoy it this week!

But don’t worry, the next bad storm, warm day, drought, or other climate event will bring out the chant that climate change is dire and we are causing it. They will say that the science is settled. Facts have never mattered. All they care about is money and government control. They will never admit that they have been 100% wrong, and it has always been a scam.

It is no wonder that people like Kamala’s step-daughter have climate anxiety and depression!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.