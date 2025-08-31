The color revolution sweeping Europe and the Anglosphere
“Color Revolution” was a term coined to describe mostly peaceful protests in post-Soviet countries, when ordinary citizens took to the streets to demand democratic governance, while waving brightly colored flags and banners to symbolize their cause. That same term describes what’s happening across the Anglosphere and Europe, as ordinary, native-born citizens, many with ancestral roots going back centuries or even millennia, rise up against governments that have sidelined citizens in favor of recently arrived Muslim immigrants.
To get a sense of how bad things are in Europe, just look at Amsterdam, once a famously tolerant city in a tolerant country. A Muslim protest took place at the University of Amsterdam. The Muslims beat people with sticks and the police...watched:
At the University of Amsterdam, Jihadists beat students with sticks.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 31, 2025
Europe is committing suicide.
Meanwhile, in England, people who say that they’re tired of migrants and don’t want to see Palestinian flags in the UK are getting arrested:
A British man said online that he didn’t want to see Palestinian flags in the UK. At 4am, police showed up at his door and arrested him.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 31, 2025
In the UK today, you can flood the streets praising terrorists—but get arrested for opposing them.
And speaking of flags, flags are different in Europe than in America. A decade ago, long before the full Muslim invasion of Europe, my family played host to a Swedish exchange student. The first thing he did when he arrived at our house was to tape a Swedish flag on the wall. He explained that he was very excited to do so because in Sweden, it was frowned upon to show patriotism.
Indeed, across Europe and the Anglosphere, governments have said that the flags are symbols of right-wing nationalism, so they’ve downplayed or forbidden them. That is, of course, an ex post hoc rationalization. The German flag is not the Nazi flag. And the reason the nationalists wave the flags is because the left-wing European governments have demonized patriotism in favor of allegiance either to the EU or some gauzy “one-worldism.”
There are a few flags, though, that have been proudly flown across the West for several years now. Since October 7, the Palestinian, Muslim Brotherhood, and Hamas flags have been out in force:
BREAKING :— sarah (@sahouraxo) June 1, 2024
Live from Lyon, France, in front of a massive crowd, a Palestinian flag is being displayed.
“Gaza, Rafah: Lyon is with you!”
🇵🇸🇫🇷🔥pic.twitter.com/vCp1Pqkq1V
Those same governments, both national and local, have also been content to lead the Pride flag fly...everywhere:
These are not peaceful protests @ChrisMinnsMP and @nswpolice— Lisa (@Lisa9Sophia) August 24, 2025
We are sick of the government, the media and the police lying to us. They are pro Hamas protests. Openly wearing the tshirts of the Hamas terrorist leader, and calling for perpetual war, while holding up the index… pic.twitter.com/nvV79EccRZ
This building is run by Medway Council (@medway_council).— James Esses (@JamesEsses) August 17, 2025
Notice how disproportionately large the trans pride flag is compared to the Union Jack.
Many of our elected officials show greater allegiance to a dangerous ideology than to our country. pic.twitter.com/FvDBw8oFVS
This London march is a two-fer, with both LGBTQ+ and Islamic flags:
Allahu Akbar Netherlands!— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 13, 2024
Today in Amsterdam, Jihadis led a car procession through the city waving their Palestinian/Hamas Flags.
The music playing at the beginning of the video is used by Hamas to incite violence.
A quick reminder to the West...
It is time to make a… pic.twitter.com/ItRJpqAQ0O
In einer Londoner Fußgängerzone, dem Epizentrum des liberalen Konsums einer fetten Generation, die es bald nicht geben wird, hängen progressive Regenbogen-Flaggen (im Sinne eines zivilreligiösen Glaubensbekenntnisses), während Migranten Sprechchöre in fremden Sprachen skandieren… pic.twitter.com/881yqRUN1n
— Jan A. Karon (@jannibal_) July 9, 2025
The message to the ordinary people is that you have no value; Muslims and the LGBTQ+ cohort are our new constituency.
However, it turns out that ordinary people can only be pushed and sidelined so far before they push back. Across the leftist West, especially in England, people are flying their flags, not their freak flags or terrorist flags, but the flags of their nations. This represents a sea change. Here are some examples of these flag protests:
Thousands of Australians raise the flag 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺— Preston (@ThatDogTrainer) August 31, 2025
I’m so proud to be Australian today! pic.twitter.com/zfnALjfG30
🚨BREAKING: It's estimated that over 1 MILLION English flags have been raised in just over a week.— God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) August 27, 2025
Patriotism is taking the nation by storm 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xM2FDxLF4P
Residents hang the St George's flag on Broadway Tower in Worcestershire, England 🏴 pic.twitter.com/qwz4hW3f3Q— Bluebell Raven (@BluebellRaven) August 23, 2025
British citizens proudly raise their flag in protest of the illegitimate government's attempt to suppress patriotism.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 31, 2025
Raise the colours! pic.twitter.com/M2iuTjKvl6
This is beautiful to see. Hopefully, Europe is waking up.— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 27, 2025
No more Palestinians burning your countries’ flags.
No more migrants raping and murdering young girls.
No more Islamists advocating Sharia law on the streets.
Take your countries back.pic.twitter.com/QKeaXCwT1p
🇬🇧 Our flag is our pride.— Prabhdeep Singh (@PrabhdeepReform) August 29, 2025
I had the privilege of serving this great nation in the British Army. On Civvy Street, I continued my service by standing up for our communities—fighting against draconian policies like the ULEZ expansion, Food Poverty, Cost of living Crisis, Net Zero… pic.twitter.com/Zmp92J0PVc
"This couple talks about how much they love that Americans fly their flags proudly. Now in the UK people are putting up flags everywhere to have pride in their country. BUT then the UK government keeps taking them down." pic.twitter.com/sPKahSZ9cO
— (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TruthJasonLee) August 31, 2025
The people of Sligo out in numbers, flags flying, against the migrant invasion of their land.— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 31, 2025
Europeans have had enough.
Time for change!pic.twitter.com/iwIYHLvwGD
At least in the UK, the government is not pleased, leading to one funny video:
24/08/2025 Netherlands 🇳🇱— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) August 24, 2025
Dutch flags today in the stands at Ajax for Lisa (17 years old), who was murdered by an asylum seeker pic.twitter.com/Lo3sOTfq4B
🚨BREAKING: A woman has been arrested for flying a British flag at Epping council building.— The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) August 31, 2025
Britain is a soviet state. pic.twitter.com/MKtxXk6yvV
If you want the council to remove something really quickly then paint an England flag on it and they will come straight away. 😂🤣👍👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YPmkKO02NZ— Benonwine (@benonwine) August 27, 2025
What remains to be seen is whether these protests will matter. After all, for the past three decades, across Europe and the Anglosphere, the citizens of these countries have willingly and, indeed, often smugly disarmed themselves.
At the time, they were all that America’s violence came from guns. They didn’t realize that Europe was made up of ancient cultures that had winnowed out violent citizens by effectively removing them from the gene pool and creating peaceful civic traditions. Meanwhile, America bore the burden of constant influxes of often violent people, as well as homegrown violent people who have been told since the 1960s that crime and violence are their birthright.
Now that Europe has literally been invaded by people who view crime and violence as a doctrinal mandate on the way to total conquest, the hapless Brits, Aussies, Irish, Scots, and Europeans don’t even have their peasant ancestors’ weapons of pitchforks and pikes. Flags are powerful symbols, but they are not weapons of war. Also, ironically, it was these nations’ pressure that made the color revolutions in formerly communist countries work. Who will pressure the leftist West?
