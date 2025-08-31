The color revolution sweeping Europe and the Anglosphere

“Color Revolution” was a term coined to describe mostly peaceful protests in post-Soviet countries, when ordinary citizens took to the streets to demand democratic governance, while waving brightly colored flags and banners to symbolize their cause. That same term describes what’s happening across the Anglosphere and Europe, as ordinary, native-born citizens, many with ancestral roots going back centuries or even millennia, rise up against governments that have sidelined citizens in favor of recently arrived Muslim immigrants.

To get a sense of how bad things are in Europe, just look at Amsterdam, once a famously tolerant city in a tolerant country. A Muslim protest took place at the University of Amsterdam. The Muslims beat people with sticks and the police...watched:

At the University of Amsterdam, Jihadists beat students with sticks.



Europe is committing suicide.



Meanwhile, in England, people who say that they’re tired of migrants and don’t want to see Palestinian flags in the UK are getting arrested:

A British man said online that he didn’t want to see Palestinian flags in the UK. At 4am, police showed up at his door and arrested him.



In the UK today, you can flood the streets praising terrorists—but get arrested for opposing them.



And speaking of flags, flags are different in Europe than in America. A decade ago, long before the full Muslim invasion of Europe, my family played host to a Swedish exchange student. The first thing he did when he arrived at our house was to tape a Swedish flag on the wall. He explained that he was very excited to do so because in Sweden, it was frowned upon to show patriotism.

Indeed, across Europe and the Anglosphere, governments have said that the flags are symbols of right-wing nationalism, so they’ve downplayed or forbidden them. That is, of course, an ex post hoc rationalization. The German flag is not the Nazi flag. And the reason the nationalists wave the flags is because the left-wing European governments have demonized patriotism in favor of allegiance either to the EU or some gauzy “one-worldism.”

There are a few flags, though, that have been proudly flown across the West for several years now. Since October 7, the Palestinian, Muslim Brotherhood, and Hamas flags have been out in force:

What remains to be seen is whether these protests will matter. After all, for the past three decades, across Europe and the Anglosphere, the citizens of these countries have willingly and, indeed, often smugly disarmed themselves.

At the time, they were all that America’s violence came from guns. They didn’t realize that Europe was made up of ancient cultures that had winnowed out violent citizens by effectively removing them from the gene pool and creating peaceful civic traditions. Meanwhile, America bore the burden of constant influxes of often violent people, as well as homegrown violent people who have been told since the 1960s that crime and violence are their birthright.

Now that Europe has literally been invaded by people who view crime and violence as a doctrinal mandate on the way to total conquest, the hapless Brits, Aussies, Irish, Scots, and Europeans don’t even have their peasant ancestors’ weapons of pitchforks and pikes. Flags are powerful symbols, but they are not weapons of war. Also, ironically, it was these nations’ pressure that made the color revolutions in formerly communist countries work. Who will pressure the leftist West?

