The climate cult is a death cult

Prepare yourself. It is coming. The defenders of net zero will soon be abandoning their first line of defense, the lie that renewables are cheaper than gas. It is so transparent a lie that I doubt if anyone ever believed it. Someone need only ask, if renewables are so cheap, why subsidy them?

A rare debate between a proponent of net zero, Paul Dorfman, and a skeptic, Ben Pile, shows how threadbare the defense of net zero has become. I suspect that defenders of net zero will retreat to their next line of defense: that it does not matter how expensive net zero is because we are saving the planet with it. That is also a lie. The most important part of that lie is not that climate catastrophism will occur, but that mankind through his burning of gas and oil will be the agent of it. That is the central tenet of the climate cult.

If climate catastrophism were to come in the form of natural forcing, adherents of the climate cult would not be the ones to sound the alarm. In fact, with 100% certainty, I can tell you that sometime between now and the next 5,000 years, the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which covered a vast portion of North America during the last ice age and reached a maximum thickness of approximately 2.5 miles in some places, will return. Orbital forcing, as defined by Milankovitch, ensures that it will happen.

Is the esteemed Paul Dorfman, who is so vocal about a degree or two of global warming, concerned about it? I think not. It is not integral to his religion. His theology commands moral outrage only when mankind’s actions disrupt nature’s delicate balance. If nature wants to upset the apple cart for mankind, it’s fine with Paul. After all, if it’s natural, it’s good, like smallpox and mosquitoes. If it’s artificial, it’s bad, like gas- and oil-burning.

To the classical world, Prometheus is a revered figure for his act of defying Zeus in bringing fire to man. Our ancestors knew the importance of fire. It kept us warm, cooked our food, and powered our machines. In other words, it allowed us to imitate the gods. That is what angered Zeus and condemned Prometheus to eternal punishment. The climate cult rejects man having fire in any of its forms because with it he can defy the natural order. The story of man’s progress has been one of harnessing the powers of nature to allow for humans to flourish. Fundamentally, the climate cult is opposed to human flourishing. The climate cult is a death cult in the guise of nature worship.

Image generated by AI with prompt from the author.