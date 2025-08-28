The campaign to kowtow to the ChiComms continues under Trump

According to ChatGPT, the Biden administration looked the other way as over 100,000 Chinese Communists infiltrated America during his four years as chief executive. Yesterday, the news reported that the Trump administration is welcoming 600,000 Chinese Communist students into our colleges and universities. Why are we rewarding those wonderful folks who gave the world the Wuhan Flu? Why are we kowtowing to the country that steals our technology?

President Trump proudly tells us that he and Tom Holman are ridding America of the worst of the worst illegal immigrants from Central and South America, but I suspect these 600,000 from China are not here to make America great again. They are here to do to America the kind of work termites do to our homes.

The news that we are admitting 600,000 Communists would make Henry Kissinger smile, but it does not make me smile.

I have nothing against the Chinese people. I pray for them, and I hope that they will someday be released from their chains and become a free people. I do hate communism, which has failed everywhere it has been tried. It was Henry Kissinger who taught the Chinese to modify their government and economy into a cheap labor colossus.

Now that it is clear that the Wuhan Flu came from a Chinese lab in Wuhan and killed an estimated 7.1 to 36.5 million people worldwide, I wonder when we will hold them responsible for those deaths. I also wonder why we are instead welcoming 600,000 young communists into our country?

I was young when Richard Nixon made his deal with a devil called Mao. Nixon and Kissinger told us that we could counter the USSR and encourage the Communists in China to become a freer and more democratic society.

How did that work out? This Faustian Bargain did expedite the demise of the USSR, but we raised a greater adversary in China. When freedom-seeking students in China protested in Tiananmen Square, did the US support them? No, we kowtowed to the Chinese leaders and showed the world a despicable silence.

Why isn’t our President calling China an evil empire as Reagan once did to the USSR? The CCP threatens to invade a free Taiwan and control the Pacific Ocean. That’s certainly evil.

As America prepares for the 250th birthday of our founding as a freedom-loving nation, I am scratching my head, wondering why we are welcoming up to 600,000 students from Communist China into our institutions of higher education. Why are we playing footsie with a diabolical government bent on enslaving the world? It’s already past time for Trump to make a pragmatic U-turn and back away from this plan.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.