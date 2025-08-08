Securing rare earth independence from China

Rare earth elements (REE) are the commodities that will dominate global trade. Nations that have these elements can control vital parts of the world economy.

The bad news is that China now holds this dominant role. The good news is that America, especially Alaska, has significant deposits of rare earths that could challenge this Chinese dominance. To be precise, 49 out of the 50 REEs are right here on American soil.

Why China is Ahead

In 2024, the International Energy Agency determined that China controls ninety-two percent of the REE industry. The organization refers to a 1992 remark by then-Chinese supreme leader Deng Xiaoping, “There is oil in the Middle East and rare earths in China.”

The reason for China domination is relatively simple. The United States and European nations imposed stringent regulations on the REE industry due to the Green agenda. Under those conditions, most firms in that space either closed or diverted their energies into other, less risky activities. China’s Communist government, on the other hand, is largely unregulated and allows terrible environmental damage, making production much cheaper.

Why America Needs Rare Earths

Developing rare earth elements is crucial for technologies vital to national defense, and the United States’ reliance on foreign suppliers, mainly China, poses significant risks.

Here’s how this dependence affects national security:

Military Vulnerabilities : REEs are crucial for military technology, including fighter jets, precision-guided munitions, and radar systems. Blackmailing or supply disruptions could impair the U.S. military’s ability to maintain technological superiority.

: REEs are crucial for military technology, including fighter jets, precision-guided munitions, and radar systems. Blackmailing or supply disruptions could impair the U.S. military’s ability to maintain technological superiority. Geopolitical Power : China’s dominance of the rare earth market gives it significant leverage that our enemies cannot be allowed. Past export bans have shown their readiness to use this control against America.

: China’s dominance of the rare earth market gives it significant leverage that our enemies cannot be allowed. Past export bans have shown their readiness to use this control against America. Lack of Stockpiles : The U.S. has insufficient reserves of critical minerals, leaving it vulnerable to supply disruptions during crises or conflicts.

: The U.S. has insufficient reserves of critical minerals, leaving it vulnerable to supply disruptions during crises or conflicts. Rising Demand and Competition: Emerging technologies, such as electric vehicles, further heighten global competition for REEs, complicating the U.S.’s position in world dominance.

To reduce these risks, the U.S. government is diversifying supply chains, investing in domestic manufacturing, and exploring recycling methods. Strengthening Alaska’s rare earth sector would be a crucial step toward lowering dependence and protecting national interests.

This opportunity is undeniably compelling. The opportunity to force China to a secondary role as a supplier of goods crucial for defense and civilian manufacturing needs is highly desirable, if not imperative.

Why REEs Are Critical to U.S. Military Strength

Failing to develop rare earth mining could threaten the United States’ military strength. Here’s how hesitation impacts defense readiness:

Supply Chain Fragility : Delays increase dependence on foreign sources, especially China, which supplies over 95 percent of the REEs used in the U.S. This reliance leaves critical systems vulnerable to disruption during conflicts.

: Delays increase dependence on foreign sources, especially China, which supplies over 95 percent of the REEs used in the U.S. This reliance leaves critical systems vulnerable to disruption during conflicts. Military Readiness : Many advanced military technologies depend on REEs. For example, each F-35 stealth fighter needs 917 pounds of REEs in its engine and electronics. Without secure access, maintaining fleets, replacing equipment and upholding defense capabilities face serious obstacles.

: Many advanced military technologies depend on REEs. For example, each F-35 stealth fighter needs 917 pounds of REEs in its engine and electronics. Without secure access, maintaining fleets, replacing equipment and upholding defense capabilities face serious obstacles. Pressure from adversaries : Geopolitical tensions with countries controlling REE supplies increase the risk of supply restrictions, potentially limiting U.S. military operations, and allowing an increase in communist hegemony.

: Geopolitical tensions with countries controlling REE supplies increase the risk of supply restrictions, potentially limiting U.S. military operations, and allowing an increase in communist hegemony. Technology at Risk: Alaska’s deposits, especially the Bokan Mountain, are rich in heavy rare earth elements essential for next-generation technologies like missile guidance systems, advanced drones, hard drives, catalysts for petroleum refining, nuclear reactors, and LED lighting.

A Worthy Goal, A Difficult Task

Thus, the United States needs to challenge China as the leading producer of REEs. Legislators need to loosen the draconian environmental regulations that hinder the development of these elements.

The security and economic well-being of the United States and the Free World demand an alternative to Chinese domination of this vital industry. It may take a lot of time to make this happen. However, America, and specifically Alaska, has the elements. That’s why it’s best to start right away.

Image: U.S. Department of Agriculture