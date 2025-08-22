Sauce for the Gander: John Bolton's home raided by the FBI in national security probe

Former NSC official John Bolton's home (and office) were raided by the FBI this morning, most likely in connection with the effort to rat out those responsible for the Russia Hoax and hold those involved accountable. The media is packaging it as tit-for-tat but actually, Trump's administration seeems to be getting to the bottom of the nest of coup plotters who bedeviled his first term.

The most likely reason may be this one:

Good morning, John Bolton.



It turns out he was under investigation for taking classified documents and leaking them but it was shut down under Biden for political reasons.



They always accuse President Trump what they're guilty of.pic.twitter.com/zZE03FhuqQ — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 22, 2025

And an anonymous FBI official reportedly says this:

FBI Official:



“It is widely known the Bolton mishandled and took classified information for use in his 2020 book, after he failed to get approval from the National Security Council for the publication of what they determined to be highly classified information.



This raid of… — Jammles (@jammles9) August 22, 2025

And this is worthy of attention:

Bolton went around posturing as the "expert" briefing journalists that Pres Trump and Kash Patel were "careless" with documents stored at Mar-o-Lago, referring in particular to the Crossfire Hurricane documents--that Pres Trump lawfully DECLASSIFIED.

Bolton was going on about… — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 22, 2025

Svetlana Lokhova was one of the people smeared in the Russiagate hoax as a Russian agent, which she was not.

Lokhova, citing investigative reporter Paul Sperry, also says Bolton was involved in this:

Bolton didn't "believe" Brennan, nobody did.

Bolton just hates Pres Trump. https://t.co/RW1SPzNKKu — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) July 27, 2025

And her bombshell:

3 years ago, Biden's thugs raided Pres Trump's home to remove and hide the evidence of the crimes of the Obama-Biden administrations.

They were concerned Pres Trump would expose them during the 2024 campaign.

They then prosecuted Pres Trump under Espionage Act to stop him from… https://t.co/4c1KEhZoO3 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 22, 2025

So that was what the Mar-a-Lago raid was about -- covering up for Joe Biden's crimes.

There also is this background, which may or may not be related:

DOGE Police Blotter: A deep dive into John Bolton finances and relationships point to very disturbing relationships with deep state operatives. In particular, his relationship with deep state operative and ex-lobbyist Matthew C. Freedman.



As he prepared to start his job as… pic.twitter.com/GlHDSCG4Db — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) August 22, 2025

And this could be a part of it, too.

Remember this?



John Bolton in Qatar.



It’s going to be very important very soon.



Selling America… pic.twitter.com/X7ofkncYoJ — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 22, 2025

This, too is worth noting:

Just pulled up Trump 1.0 DOJ's lawsuit against John Bolton seeking to halt publication of Bolton's book in June 2020.



The lawsuit was filed on June 16; Bolton's book was published on June 23.



Wonder if Simon and Schuster is in trouble, too? pic.twitter.com/nRCI6t5EY9 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 22, 2025

Bolton did seem to know that Kash Patel, who currently leads the FBI, knew something about him:

Makes sense why John Bolton was panicking over Kash Patel’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/ocTPj47OMq — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 22, 2025

Whatever it is, he could now be in deep trouble:

🚨NEW: Jonathan Turley says John Bolton could be hit with up to 20 years in prison over national defense information:



"It could be national defense information. That creates a heightened potential penalty...5 to 20 years."

pic.twitter.com/53PWJ06bfi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2025

Live by the swamp, die by the swamp and its ethos. Not surprisingly, the mainstream media is making a fool of itself, claiming the move was all about Trump not 'liking' John Bolton, or Bolton saying something bad about Trump, which is his First Amendment right.

Actually, Trump is hosing out the swamp. The trading of secrets for filthy lucre, commercial or foreign. The book deals for big dollars. The profiteering off the labors of countless spies, and the revolving doors between the public and private common among swamp things. The overclassification of vast troves of data and their usage as currency for prestige, cash exchange, or new jobs. All of these are swamp games that have nothing to do with Trump's view of Bolton's rude statements -- which seem to be part of the plot, actually.

Not surprisingly, many are saying what goes around, comes around:

This is from the Latino dude who ran the Proud Boys, the man was thrown into prison for decades over the Jan. 6 Capitol storming who was not anywhere near the action. President Trump pardoned him.

This was my home 4 years ago…



Spare me your liberal outrage. Your kind started this.



I hope the whole syndicate lives in fear for the rest of their lives. They deserve nothing but misery.



They made my family suffer. I hope theirs does too.



What happened to Bolton is… https://t.co/VeUbDry3Gp pic.twitter.com/x5Jk71ayPd — Enrique Tarrio (@NobleOne) August 22, 2025

They started it. Now it's coming for Bolton -- and that's just to start. Many more may follow.

Some in the mainstream press made fools of themselves, and their scorings were picked up by Twitchy:

The FBI targets former Trump official John Bolton because he made the president mad. https://t.co/GbBnZ6E0r7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 22, 2025

One wonders what sauce for the gander is like for Bolton himself:

John Bolton was really enthusiastic about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.



“No one is above the law.”



I wonder if he feels the same way about today’s FBI raid on his house. pic.twitter.com/hsBPGzJbak — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 22, 2025

The pieties from the swamp are flowing as the swamp circles its wagons:

Watch today's media reactions to John Bolton's search for mask slips.



Already some of the talking points are disturbing. Political Wire writes -- "[E]veryone on the side of liberalism and the rule of law ought to take Bolton’s side today. Solidarity."



Think about that. John… pic.twitter.com/wkooNCKDaM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 22, 2025

If you find yourself freaking out about the FBI's John Bolton raid, I'd like to offer you the guidance John Bolton offered after the raid on Mar-a-Lago:



"Everybody ought to just calm down, whether you're pro-Trump or anti-Trump and let the process work its way through." 👍 pic.twitter.com/DeC8geO07c — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 22, 2025

This month 3 years ago Mar-o-Lago was raided.

John Bolton was constantly in front of the cameras pouring oil on the fire. pic.twitter.com/outhvdc5bi — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 22, 2025

Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander. But what's different is the emerging picture that those who launched the attacks on Trump from so many directions seem to have been breaking the law themselves and trying to cover it up by taking out Trump. That's where the real arrestable material is going to be if this pans out as we think it will. This is what we call 'draining the swamp' for real.

