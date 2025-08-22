« U.K. coppers arrest man for saying 'we love bacon'
August 22, 2025

Sauce for the Gander: John Bolton's home raided by the FBI in national security probe

By Monica Showalter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former NSC official John Bolton's home (and office) were raided by the FBI this morning, most likely in connection with the effort to rat out those responsible for the Russia Hoax and hold those involved accountable. The media is packaging it as tit-for-tat but actually, Trump's administration seeems to be getting to the bottom of the nest of coup plotters who bedeviled his first term.

The most likely reason may be this one:

And an anonymous FBI official reportedly says this:

And this is worthy of attention:

Svetlana Lokhova was one of the people smeared in the Russiagate hoax as a Russian agent, which she was not.

Lokhova, citing investigative reporter Paul Sperry, also says Bolton was involved in this:

And her bombshell:

So that was what the Mar-a-Lago raid was about -- covering up for Joe Biden's crimes.

There also is this background, which may or may not be related:

And this could be a part of it, too.

 

This, too is worth noting:

Bolton did seem to know that Kash Patel, who currently leads the FBI, knew something about him:

Whatever it is, he could now be in deep trouble:

Live by the swamp, die by the swamp and its ethos. Not surprisingly, the mainstream media is making a fool of itself, claiming the move was all about Trump not 'liking' John Bolton, or Bolton saying something bad about Trump, which is his First Amendment right.

Actually, Trump is hosing out the swamp. The trading of secrets for filthy lucre, commercial or foreign. The book deals for big dollars. The profiteering off the labors of countless spies, and the revolving doors between the public and private common among swamp things. The overclassification of vast troves of data and their usage as currency for prestige, cash exchange, or new jobs. All of these are swamp games that have nothing to do with Trump's view of Bolton's rude statements -- which seem to be part of the plot, actually.

Not surprisingly, many are saying what goes around, comes around:

This is from the Latino dude who ran the Proud Boys, the man was thrown into prison for decades over the Jan. 6 Capitol storming who was not anywhere near the action. President Trump pardoned him.

They started it. Now it's coming for Bolton -- and that's just to start. Many more may follow.

Some in the mainstream press made fools of themselves, and their scorings were picked up by Twitchy:

 

One wonders what sauce for the gander is like for Bolton himself:

The pieties from the swamp are flowing as the swamp circles its wagons:

 

Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander. But what's different is the emerging picture that those who launched the attacks on Trump from so many directions seem to have been breaking the law themselves and trying to cover it up by taking out Trump. That's where the real arrestable material is going to be if this pans out as we think it will. This is what we call 'draining the swamp' for real.

Image: X video screen shot

 

Related Topics: Government, Justice
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com