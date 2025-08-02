Sauce for the gander: Jack Smith gets a special counsel of his very own

Sure, the election is over. But Sen. Tom Cotton would like a few loose ends tied up.

According to the New York Post:

The Office of Special Counsel has launched a formal investigation into Jack Smith, the first official legal probe into his conduct, The Post has learned. Smith is the justice department lawyer who oversaw two criminal investigations into President Donald Trump during the Biden administration, one into Trump’s handling of classified documents, the other as to whether his actions on Jan. 6th, 2021, were an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Both cases were dismissed. An email reviewed by The Post states The Hatch Act Unit, which enforces a law restricting government employees from engaging in political activities, has begun reviewing the former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice. The email was written by Senior Counsel Charles Baldis at OSC. "I appreciate the Office of Special Counsel taking this seriously and launching an investigation into Jack Smith’s conduct. No one is above the law. Jack Smith’s actions were clearly driven to hurt President Trump’s election, and Smith should be held fully accountable,” said Senate Intelligence Committee chair Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a statement to The Post.

Jack Smith is a partisan Democrat who weaponized the law against President Trump to help Dems win. I’ve asked the Office of Special Counsel to investigate his actions that likely violated the law to influence the election. pic.twitter.com/64v6U3Y0wH — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 30, 2025

After all, a lot of us voted for President Trump precisely to stop this kind of lawfare garbage. We had to get Trump elected or it would keep happening, and getting worse. Nobody else in office would have made it their priority. As Meghan Kelly observed (paraphrasing) -- the wolf was standing there with the bloody prey in its mouth -- either we stop it or it happens again.

Well, this is interesting- Former Special Counsel JACK SMITH is now under investigation by the HATCH ACT unit by the Office of Special Counsel.



What goes around comes around!

Did you VOTE for THIS? I sure did!

Flashback Friday Jack Smith cartoon! pic.twitter.com/rfZwObtJfg — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) August 1, 2025

Recall that when the 2023-2024 presidential field was crowded with many GOP candidates, the candidates fell away and galvanized around President Trump when the Democrat lawfare started. They hit Trump from all directions with at least a dozen different cases, all of them politically motivated. Worse still, they all coordinated their efforts with the White House. That includes Smith.

Smith wasn't even legitimately appointed a special counsel which requires congressional approval. Nor was he an employee of the U.S. government, which is a requirement to become a special counsel. Smith was over in Europe, serving the foreign powers there.

Not a problem for the lawless Biden regime, which wasn't in office legitimately any more than Smith was.

And the case appears to be strong. We all remember how Smith judge-shopped and timed his court dates to inflict maximum damage on President Trump, ignoring precedent that no court dates be assigned so as to not influence the election. Not a problem for Smith, though, who was a lunatic on a mission. He was downright sadistic.

It’s going to be difficult for the media and Democrats to dismiss the U.S. Office of Special Counsel investigating former Special Counsel Jack Smith on allegations that he improperly used his prosecutorial powers to stop President Trump in 2024.



Smith was widely disparaged for… pic.twitter.com/Q075DiVo9E — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) August 2, 2025

Yes it was political -- right down to the White House communications.

There also was this:

The January 6th Committee created lies that Jack Smith used to indict President Trump. The J6 Committee then deleted their documents and communications. It’s great that the Office of Special Counsel is investigating Jack Smith.

pic.twitter.com/ojMaknXDEb — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 2, 2025

... and this ...

He was a man obsessed, he never stopped.

But the game he was playing against President Trump has now backfired onto him. He was the one breaking the law, for political reasons, not President Trump. He needs to be investigated, and at a minimum, disbarred from any practice of the law.

