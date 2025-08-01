Russia collusion hoax: Soros rears his ugly head

Given the penchant for creating chaos that is the hallmark of George Soros and his minions, it ought not surprise anyone that the Soros organization, known as the Open Society Foundation, has turned up in a new trove of documents indicating how the Russian collusion hoax against President Trump dogged his first term.

According to this declassified memo, found in a 'burn bag' at the FBI:

🚨🚨The Durham annex DECLASSIFIED:



Here is Hillary Clinton’s plan at ‘Olympic Level.’



The email attached from Leonard Benardo, Senior Vice President Open Society Foundations—George Soros:



From: Leonard Benardo

Sent: July 27, 2016

Hi,

HRC approved Julia's idea about Trump and… pic.twitter.com/gR5o1CPORs — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) July 31, 2025

Soros operative Benardo proposed the Russia collusion hoax and Hillary Clinton approved it. Assuming the memo is true, from there on out, it set off a course of events that hobbled Trump's first term, ruined the lives of many people who were close to him, and demonstrated the level of corruption found in the FBI, of the kind that no one would have suspected, such as altering documents to win FISA approvals from judges.

Soros, of course, loathes Republicans, and has been close to the Clintons or years. But the bigger question is how much this Russia collusion hoax, smearing Russia, too, for things it didn't do, was connected to the war in Ukaine, which somehow Putin launched, in response to something he considered a provocation. Was Soros behind that, too? He has clashed with Putin for years?

If so, it signals an unspeakable trail of destruction, all for a lie, and all for the hatred of President Trump and the Americans who elected him.

It's time for an investigation as to how legal and deep and destructive this really was.

