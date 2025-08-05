Rep. Delia Ramirez declares her loyalty to Guatemala first at a Mexican leftist gathering

With U.S. citizenship reduced to a cheap consumer durable that every third-world denizen as a 'right' to have, it doesn't take long to start hearing declarations like these from actual elected officials living off the U.S. taxpayer dime:

According to Fox News:

During her remarks at the opening of the [radical leftwing Panamerican Congress] event [in Mexico City], Ramirez spoke about the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown and her own ancestry. "I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American," she declared in Spanish. The congresswoman also accused the U.S. of prioritizing "imperialism, militarization, conquest, control, competition in its attempt at domination." On her website, Ramirez, the child of [illegal -ed] immigrant parents, said her husband is in the country illegally and that she is the only congressional lawmaker "in a mixed-status marriage, and fights for the rights of DREAMers like her husband, Boris, and for comprehensive immigration reform."

Obviously, she didn't mean it, like, seriously, when she took an oath of office swearing fealty to the U.S. alone when she assumed her congressional seat in 2023.

And with that loyalty to Guatemala openly worn openly on her sleeve, it's worth reminding that as a congresswoman, she writes laws the rest of us have to live by. That she could be so loyal to Guatemala, and a 'proud Guatemalan first,' (a country now led by a leftist government and going downhill), over the United States, is astonishing.

Not recognizing the incredible privilege that U.S. citizenship is tells us a lot about what's rolling in from abroad, and worse still, the wokester atmosphere at home and at school that the children of such illegal aliens are being raised in as anchor babies, which she apparently is.

What we have here is an incredible disloyalty to the United States, a hatred of the American people who voted in the current government. Apparently, she only likes America when she can exert power over it as a proud Guatemalan, or sees her allies like the Obama crew working to dismantle it in the name of 'transforming' it.

To declare loyalty to another country while under oath to be loyal to the U.S. as an elected leader is treasonous. Spies reveal their disloyalty in secret, but this person actually shows it in public.

She ought to be impeached and booted from Congress for this, a person utterly unfit to serve, and made an example of. This reveals a major cultural problem of unassimilated immigrants allowed in by the millions in Joe Biden's open border. The woman, in fact, is pathetic, surrounded entirely by illegal aliens throughout her life -- her parents illegals, her husband Boris illegal, too, as a DACA recipient. An investigation into how he got that status is in order, and how her illegal parents (who were almost certainly supporters of Guatemala's communist guerrillas) got in without consequences and managed to have her ought to be investigated, too. She needs to learn a lesson about the value of U.S. citizenship and her amazing unworthiness to have it.

If Congress could kick Rep. George Santos out of office for an inflated resume, then it certainly can expel someone who proclaims her loyalty to Guatemala first.

She has taken to defending herself by declaring anyone criticizing her loyalty problems as a "white supremacist authoritarians."

According to Fox News:

"Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government. It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress —who betray their oath each day they enable Trump— are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots," she asserted. "No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry. I’ve consistently expressed pride in my heritage and history - a pride also often reflected in the origin stories of my colleagues. Only those who believe America should not include the children of immigrants or be diverse would attack me - and Americans like me - for honoring my roots," Ramirez continued.

Not a hint of apology for what she said. No clarification. No declaration of any loyalty to the U.S.

No acknowledgment of the men and women in our armed forces who fought and died for this country, nor any recognition of why U.S. citizenship is not like other citizenships, nor anything suggesting she views is as anything more than free stuff for herself.

Just hurled insults at Republicans, and slippery semantic shifts and question-begging accusing Irish-Americans and others of putting their ancestral homelands first as she did, ignoring that those people don't do that, and a claim that Republicans hate the children of immigrants, as if many are not just that. Then a weird claim that she was only 'honoring her roots' instead of ranking her loyalties, with America coming up short.

She's disgusting, a vile, disloyal, ungrateful, person, and as an anchor baby, she's exactly what's wrong with the immigration system in our country. Her entire community in Chicago which spawned this outrage needs a good ICE raid.

And as for her, she really needs to be thrown out of Congress for this. Loyalty to America should be a minimum.

