On wildfires, Canada's leaders can take a hike

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt recently seem to have decided that global warming/climate change has gotten so bad that even walking in the woods could cause spontaneous conflagrations in their wildfire-plagued country.

So no hiking!

According to LifeSite News:

Under the current restrictions, hiking, camping, fishing, and the use of vehicles in Nova Scotia forests is punishable by a $25,000 fine. Access to beaches and non-wooded parks and camping at official campgrounds, such as provincial parks and private campgrounds, is still permitted. At the same time, “people can use a short trail from a parking lot to a beach but cannot take a long hike through the woods to get to beaches or lakes.” The announcement did not explain its seemingly arbitrary set of rules. Moore told LifeSiteNews that the ban is especially concerning as it treats every citizen as a problem rather than focusing on those who carelessly leave fires unattended or purposefully commit arson.

Here's what every-citizen-a-problem actually means, according to CTV:

[Canadian citizen Jeff] Evely believes his constitutional rights have been violated by the ban, which he considers a “blanket punishment.” “It needs to be minimally impairing and logically connected to the goal. My sneakers do not give off sparks when I’m walking in the woods,” said Evely in an interview with CTV National News. “I find it quite insulting to my intelligence that (Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston) has determined that I can’t be trusted to walk my dog through the park near my house, because some other guys is a bit of a firebug.”

Meanwhile, Holt subsequently went on record as saying the directive to avoid walking amongst trees was not, in fact, due to the risk of more fires, but due to the risk that hikers themselves could possibly get hurt while strolling through the forest at a time when EMTs and emergency vehicles and apparatus are dedicated to fighting fires.

In other words, their fellow Canadians will not be allowed to take the risk that they could get a booboo and the government wouldn’t be there to help them out.

But Houston, we have a problem. (And I bet no Holts will be barred from any activity.)

If everybody and everything is spread out across Canada fighting fires, you could say the same thing about fishing, playing tennis … or any other activity.

What’s more, by far the most dangerous activity of all, with a 100% chance of impacting any and everyone, is breathing in the toxic smoke from the fires themselves. Fires with which Canada’s dedicated fire-fighting assets have been entirely unable to contain for the entirety of the summer thus far.

Are today’s Canadians this willing to allow their government to tell them they can’t walk in the woods?

That means they can’t walk in almost any part of Canada, except perhaps the most urban areas where help might be more quickly available or above the tree line. And, sadly, the former is now particularly dangerous due to the literally countless numbers of undocumented “guests” the country has let in, the latter because it truly is an extraordinarily harsh environment and exceedingly remote. So, perhaps Canucks should just stay in their homes and wait for the fires to burn themselves out naturally, in, say, 2032. If they (and we) are lucky.

Are Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers experiencing a bit of déjà vu? It's almost like The Plandemic all over again, isn’t it? “Stay inside and be safe! That’s an order! Sit-up! Roll-over! Play dead!” These Maritime Canucks should tell Houston and Holt to go lay by their dishes. Or are many Canadians this docile now? This afraid?

What became of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, lumberjacks, and rough and tumble hockey players? What has become of the country that once fought valiantly in World War II and whose troops stormed Juno Beach?

Today its citizens seem unable to push back effectively against forest fires and the abusive actions of their leaders in government.

Maybe those leaders need to “take a hike.”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License