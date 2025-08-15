Of Democrats and gerrymandering — a primer on projection

California Gov. Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom and other prominent progressive politicians recently gathered in support of an aggressive “new” gerrymandering campaign. A few dozen attended.

If voters subsequently approve the proposed new political map, half a dozen California Republicans would be thrown out of office.

This endeavor is supposedly to “combat” redistricting in Texas that would see several Democrats lose their seats.

But nothing could be further from the truth.

Democrats have redistricted and gerrymandered much of the United States, to the point that states like New Jersey, New York, and California itself have significantly more Democrats in Congress than would comport with the actual statewide percentage of folks who vote Democrat. Forty percent of California is registered Republican, and they hold about 10% of the congressional seats.

In fact, Democrats have historically been the ones gerrymandering, incessantly and preposterously, to increase their representation over what it otherwise would — and should — be.

With a straight face Newsom stated: “We can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear, district by district, all across this country.”

Others said much the same thing in support of the Golden State’s gerrymander campaign.

Which is hard to do given the fact that many Blue states’ congressional district maps look like they were drawn by Kamala Harris after closing time on two-for-one night at the local bar.

Gerrymandering makes fewer districts competitive, whether done by Democrats or Republicans … and tends to drive both parties towards the fringes/extremes. Throw in a few million illegals to pad the seat counts without votes and the extremity increases. Yet, once again, it is the staggering hypocrisy, gaslighting, and projection of Democrats that is objectively repulsive.

Gavin Newsom’s name should be Gerry Mander! He is all over the map, whether it be redistricting or as regards policy prescriptions. The Democrat party either needs to change its name or at least have the decency to put an asterisk and/or disclaimer after it to comply with truth-in-advertising laws.

The party blathers on about “saving democracy” while they do everything conceivable to destroy it. Democrats lie, cheat, steal, wish to pack the court, embrace lawfare and hoaxes, dismiss the rule of law, foster judicial tyranny, eschew the Constitution, disregard citizen’s rights but welcome illegals, and utterly reject the wishes of the majority.

“Autocrats” would be a more accurate term for them. Or perhaps “Despotcrats.”

“Nastycrats?” The “Prevaricator Party?” “Corruptocrats?” “Asshatocrats?”

I’m sure readers can come up with their own updated terms for the erstwhile Democrats. I might even reference the best one or two in a future column.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License