Not just the water: San Diego's Mexican sewage problem extends to its air -study

San Diego, which calls itself "America's Finest City," is a city full of fitness buffs in its excellent climate, and green, green, green environmental policies -- from banned plastic straws, to bike lanes, to high gas taxes for specialty blends.

So after all that supposedly clean, green, healthy living, why is it no different from living in a Mexican sewer?

It turns out it's just a little worse than what's been previously known about the water quality, with San Diego's Imperial Beach sporting the title of the nation's filthiest beach. It's not just Tijuana sewage water floating north and closing the beaches there and in Coronado where the U.S. Navy SEALS train, and making the whole region smell.

Actually, it's the air, too, according to a new study from University of California at San Diego.

According to SFGate:

A new study from UC San Diego researchers published Thursday in Science magazine revealed that the toxic wastewater from untreated sewage flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border isn’t just polluting the Pacific Ocean — it’s also significantly affecting San Diego’s air quality. The Tijuana River has carried millions of gallons of untreated sewage for decades, prompting more than 1,300 days of consecutive beach closures on the Imperial Beach coastline along the border. The toxic pollution has become so intense that the wastewater plume is visible on NASA satellite images. But Kim Prather, an atmospheric scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, distinguished professor at UC San Diego and an author on the study, said the new research also examined toxic gases coming “in and out” of the river that affect areas far beyond the beach. She described it as a “global issue.” “The new thing is that water pollution can affect air quality, which means that people that aren’t just going in the water or going to the beach are being exposed, and they could be exposed for miles once it’s in the air. So that is big,” Prather told SFGATE during a Wednesday webinar. Specifically, scientists found that the river is releasing 4,500 times the typical amount of hydrogen sulfide, sometimes referred to as “sewer gas.”

Now that is disgusting.

It probably shouldn't have surprised anyone, either, that water pollution affects air, as the study concluded, meaning, the Tijuana sewage problem extends to the air, and the air spreads for "miles" as an author in the study told SFGate.

Which pretty well tells us that all the greenie posturing from city officials, wasting money, denying building permits, engaging in cronyism, and raising taxes in the name of a clean environment, has been useless baloney, pathetic posturing for dollars and political virtue-signaling games because these ruling blue political elites cannot even provide basic clean air and water to the city they claim as their own.

Basic clean air and water, like Africa supposedly needs.

It certainly matches with the run-down third-world atmosphere the city has gotten now that city officials have raided the rainy day fund to pay themselves bonuses. Streets are going unrepaired, streetlights are going dark, and beach fire pits are closing owing to lack of funds for maintenance.

And this problem, which has gone on for years, and gotten especially bad under Joe Biden, has been off limits for any of these ruling Democrats, either to speak of or do anything about.

It actually takes an elephant to address this elephant in the room -- the lonely voice of Supervisor Jim Desmond, the city's lone Republican, has spoken out about this toxic sewage problem, and drawn the interest of the Trump administration, which is finally acting on the problem: