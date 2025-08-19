No, NYT, we don’t have amnesia

If you read these pull quotes, you’d think every one of them was about the Biden-era targeting of Trump:

“Over the past two months, [the top DOJ official], who is in charge of several investigations, has quietly worked with federal prosecutors in multiple jurisdictions….”

“[The DOJ official’s] conduct is part of an emerging pattern… in which top officials seek to use the federal government’s vast intelligence gathering and law enforcement authority to cast the specter of criminality on [the President’s] enemies….”

“Each of [his] actions violates Justice Department rules and norms: Prosecutors are barred from making investigative decisions based on politics….”

Instead, these quotes are in The New York Times this morning, and refer to top Trump DOJ Official Ed Martin, who actually wears four hats for Trump: United States Pardon Attorney, Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Director of the Weaponization Working Group.

How The New York Times didn’t burst into flames typing out those paragraphs is a wonder to me. Did they forget the last ten years? Do they think we forgot?

Merrick Garland oversaw “several investigations” and “quietly worked with federal prosecutors in multiple jurisdictions…”

Do they think we missed the releases by DNI Tulsi Gabbard which proved that “top officials” used “the federal government’s vast intelligence gathering and law enforcement authority to cast the specter of criminality on [Obama’s and Biden’s] enemies”?

Or do they think that we forgot Merrick Garland made “investigative decisions based on politics”? What else would you call his November 2022 announcement of Special Counsel Jack Smith, just three days after Trump announced his run for 2024:

Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint a special counsel [emphasis added].

The difference is this time we have actual crimes to investigate. The New York Times went out of its way to not mention that part, unsurprisingly. As Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse so often says, “they have to pretend not to know things.” The Times is clearly expert in that arena.

