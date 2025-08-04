Newsom signs executive order to support men’s mental health

Last Wednesday, AP reported that California governor Gavin Newsom had signed a new executive order, “aimed at supporting men and boys and improving their mental health outcomes, in an effort to lower suicide rates among young men and help them feel less isolated.”

Now, California actually already has some of the lowest suicide rates in the country: in 2022, that number was 10.4 per 100,000, while the national average was 14.21, placing the state in the bottom five (California ranks 46 out of 50). When you look at just the male rates, that number is 16.7, while the U.S.’s is 22.9. But, suicide impacts white males most of all, who account for 68.13% of all suicides—which is why Newsom launched this initiative.

Newsom is obviously laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign in 2028, building a “sensible Democrat” image, trying to win back the male vote, particularly the white male vote, that the Democrats have surrendered over the years—but don’t fall for it.

Males are a lonely and ostracized demographic—again, especially white males—and I blame leftist Democrat ideology, the very ideology and policies embraced and championed by Newsom, until apparently, now.

First of all, Newsom has been a major force of change in foisting the LGBTQ++ agenda and values on the general population. In 2023, he signed a slew of radical bills to “protect” and “support” the “LGBTQ community,” even enshrining into law a bill that forbids school teachers and administrators from informing a parent if his or her child “identifies” and “transgender.” This agenda, by its very nature, is extremely anti-masculinity, pushing the toxic feminization of men and boys. Talk about a problematic suicide rate—just look at the “trans” population! The number hovers around fifty percent, both before and after “transition” interventions; a number this high is not seen anywhere else. (Just a few months back, Newsom completely flipped, “breaking with his party” to voice that men shouldn’t be able to participate in women’s sports.)

Secondly, the left even came up with a derogatory slur for men who acted like men: “toxic masculinity.” Oh, you don’t sit like a woman with your legs completely closed because you have different anatomy? That’s an act of aggression. So you vote Republican? You’re the oppressive patriarchy that must be dismantled. You like guns? You’re obviously a would-be mass shooter with pent-up rage, a “red flag” if you will, and you don’t deserve the right to due process. You prefer pretty women over ugly women? You’re a disgusting misogynist. You don’t think women should be allowed to murder their own children? “No uterus, no opinion,” so shut the f**k up.

Here’s just a tiny sample of media pieces speaking against men:

From LJ Green in June of this year:

For generations, white men in the Western world have been handed structural privileges: access to education, income, inheritance, property, leadership, and autonomy. The world was built for their comfort.

From Vox, suggesting that if only men were gayer, they’d be happier:

Why are so many straight guys so bad at gossiping? Learning to yap could solve the male loneliness epidemic[.]

And from an LA Times article on acts of violence, with insight from a college professor:

Rather than working toward constructive solutions when they feel they have fallen short, these men turn their rage outward. ‘It is a recourse; it’s a way for someone to perform [his] masculinity by engaging in this massive act of violence,’ Madfis said. Another common trait among mass killers is that they tend to blame others for their problems. ‘And part of that relates to masculinity, as well, because men are much more likely to externalize blame in general; they’re much more likely to see other people as causing them problems and to act,’ Madfis said.

In fact, Newsom himself demonized male traits and characteristics when discussing shooting sprees in 2019:

‘I think that goes deep to the issue of how we raise our boys to be men, goes deeply into values that we tend to hold dear: power, dominance and aggression over empathy, care and collaboration.’

Ironically, it’s the absence of real masculinity that leads to males shooting and killing innocent people.

Now, part of Newsom’s new order instructs the state “to connect them [males] with education and career opportunities.” Well, I can solve that one immediately: eliminate DEI hiring practices! Is Newsom going to do that? No, I didn’t think so. Perhaps men feel “isolated” because they face extra hurdles in the job market, which often eliminate their eligibility, simply because of their immutable qualities. If only they were a black woman, they’d have a job, and they’d be immune from being fired.

Scott Adams talks a lot about this, specifically his own experiences in the corporate world, and don’t forget this story from Adam Carolla:

Adam Carolla applied to be a firefighter in LA and had to wait SEVEN YEARS to get called back for an exam because he wasn't black, hispanic, or a woman💢 pic.twitter.com/VkfCNjOfYA — Snowflake_News (@Snowflake_News) January 8, 2025

Newsom, the progressive nightmare of all nightmares, who utterly destroyed the Golden State, is feigning an epiphany, but he cannot be trusted.

