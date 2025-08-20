Newsom: it's different when Democrats do it

California’s Governor and leading consumer of petroleum-based hair gel (rumors of a direct pipeline to the Governor’s mansion persist) Gavin Newsom is arguably the single Democrat politician doing the most to provoke a second civil war. He obviously believes California ought to dictate policy for the rest of the country. He equally obviously believes his powers override those of the POTUS and the Constitution.

How dare federal officers think they have the power to enforce federal law in The People’s Republic of California! How dare Donald Trump enforce the Constitution and federal law! Why, that’s destroying “our democracy!”

Newsom is among the most greasy, slippery politicians in America, and that’s saying something. Fortunately, he’s not nearly as smart as imagines and recently gave away the illegal immigration game.

As one might suspect, this is a part of his threat to gerrymander every Republican representative in California out of existence, all a part of his war to keep Texas Republicans from doing what Democrats have done for decades, because it’s different when Democrats do it.

Newsom announced a November special election to temporarily suspend the state’s independent redistricting commission to allow the Democrat-controlled legislature to gerrymander at will. California has 52 Representatives, but only nine are Republicans.

“We can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country,” [Newsom] said.

Here’s where Newsom gave away the game:

During one Fox Los Angeles interview, Newsom addressed the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who had appeared outside his Thursday event. He described their presence as a warning sign. “A preview of what was to come at polling places and in front of voting booths,” Newsom said, suggesting ICE would be sent there by President Trump to “intimidate people.”

California’s acting US Attorney asked a pertinent question:

Graphic: X Post

Newsom sort of answered Essayli:

Graphic: X Post

Fuzzy Slippers directly answered Newsom:

Graphic: X Post

According to DHS, at least 2.6 million illegals live in California, by far the highest total of any American state. That’s about 24% of the numbers of illegals in America, and nearly 7% of California’s total population. It’s safe to believe these numbers are, ahem, low.

Democrats have decided natural born Americans don’t support, “our democracy,” preferring instead the racist, white supremacist, Nazi representative, constitutional republic where only living citizens get to vote and only once per election. So, during Biden’s Hander’s Administration, they decided to replace them with illegal immigrants they believed would be far more willing to vote for them. Why would illegals vote for Democrats? Free stuff and permanent residence in America. Give them enough perks like phones, hotel rooms, housing preferences, free college tuition, free health care, free cash-loaded debit cards and more, and they’ll vote for the party that gives them that free ride and promises more.

Even that isn’t enough to ensure the establishment of “our democracy.” The dead can vote—they vote Democrat at overwhelming rates--registered Democrats can vote early and often, voter rolls can never be purged of fake and otherwise ineligible voters, mail-in voting is a sacrament, and no vetting of those votes can be allowed. Ballot harvesting is vital, there must be same-day registration to vote, no proof of citizenship can be required and above all, there can be no voter ID. Coincidentally, that’s the stance of Newsom and California’s Democrats.

Newsom wants illegals to vote in California. There is more than sufficient reason to believe they’ve done just that for decades. Politico suggests Californians won't support Newsom, who vetoed the independent Commission. Attributed to Stalin is the assertion that what’s important is not who votes, but who counts the votes. Can anyone apart from Democrats assert with a straight face the November vote will be honest?

Why would anyone object to ICE presence at polling places? Because it would tend to keep illegals from voting. In a place like California, voters don’t have to show up to vote. Democrats counting the vote will ensure there are enough votes to establish and preserve “our democracy.”

Graphic: X Post

The ironic reality is Democrats have so heavily gerrymandered their states, even a national attempt at completely gerrymandering what little remains would have little effect on the House of Representatives. If red states acted in kind, they’d overwhelm any Democrat gerrymandering effort, which is what has Democrats like Newsom up in arms.

Republicans are finally fighting back using Democrat’s tactics against them. Democrat wailing and gnashing of teeth is delightful to hear.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.