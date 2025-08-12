More than importing the Muslim third-world, the Islamic takeover of the West comes down to birthrates

New figures out of Austria are positively horrifying.

From a new report by Thomas Brooke at Remix News yesterday:

New figures show that women from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq living in Austria have an average birth rate almost three times higher than that of Austrian-born women, according to data from the country’s Statistical Yearbook on Migration and Integration.

Yes, progressive politicians inviting an invasion is absolutely a serious and unacceptable problem (it’s also treasonous), but it would be less of a problem if real Europeans were having babies at equal or greater rates than the third world welfare louses hunkered down in. Brooke writes that “the country’s demographic composition is changing rapidly,” though things would be changing much less rapidly if white Europeans were at least replenishing themselves, instead of pointing the nose down into a death spiral with a rate of 1.22 children per woman, as is the case in Austria. (The birth rate to keep a demographic simply stable is 2.1 live births per woman, and a rate of 1.22 is below what demographers call the “lowest-low” of fertility in a population.)

Of course, free thinkers have been saying this for years: in Mark Steyn’s 2006 book America Alone, he reports on the leaders of “global fertility,” citing these numbers for birth rates:

Niger: 7.46 Mali: 7.42 Somalia: 6.76 Afghanistan: 6.69 Yemen: 6.58

Now, Niger, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Yemen are +99% Muslim; Mali comes in a tad lower at only 95%.

While the sky-high Muslim birth rate has long been a problem in the third world, now it’s a European problem.

I had a conversation with a friend the other day, discussing the changing demographics of America: I argued that we should be a white majority nation with the most rigid of immigration standards, and he said that as long as the people embrace Western/Christian ideas, what difference does it make?

My response? There are plenty of African nations with extremely high rates of Chiristianity—but would the average Westerner want to live there? Of course not.

Framed like that, he couldn’t exactly argue.

This is why maintaining European heritage, from our demographics to our culture, matters immensely.

