Miss Universe adds a ‘Miss Palestine’ category

Recognition of Palestine as a state has become popular among some members of the United Nations. French president Macron and others like him should be aware that a state is more than a wish your heart makes. An analogy to the Palestinian State scheme is Rumpelstiltskin spinning gold from straw.

Yasser Arafat created the name “Palestinian” in 1964 for the newly formed Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). It was renamed Palestine in 1998. There has never been a Palestinian nation, a Palestinian civilization, a Palestinian culture, or a Palestinian language. There has never been a Palestinian state governed by Arabs until Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel’s kingdom lasted for thousands of years. King David is ancient Israel’s most important king. His killing of the giant enemy soldier Goliath is legendary. King David is honored in Judaism and in Christianity. The wisdom of his son, King Solomon, is found in the Book of Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Songs. Solomon built the first holy temple in Jerusalem.

Jesus was born in Bethlehem more than 600 years before Islam was created. Counter to false spin, the geographic area was not known as Palestine when Jesus was born. Roman emperor Hadrian about 100 years later called the Middle East area Palestine. Arabs and Jews who lived in the area were identified by tribe. They were not called Palestinian.

Palestinians were not displaced to create a Jewish state. In 1948, when Israel became a state, Arabs were free to stay; no conversion to Judaism was required. Surrounding Arab nations attacked Israel. Some Arabs fled to surrounding countries during that war. Arabs who left call themselves refugees. Generations later, their descendants are self-described refugees.

The tomfoolery of countries operating to recognize a Palestinian state is joined by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO). Miss Palestine is a new category in the 2025 pageant, which will be held in Thailand in November

Celebrating women of all cultures, MUO claims to create a safe space for women to share their stories personally and professionally. There is a bathing suit and evening gown competition, but MUO maintains that it is not a beauty contest — that contestants are judged on fairness and adherence to strict rules and regulations.

Nadeem Ayoub, Miss Palestine, spent her childhood in Canada. She is a high fashion model in Dubai and lives in Dubai and in the West Bank area of Israel. According to reports, Nadeem was crowned as Miss Earth and Miss Palestine in 2022. In her role as a Miss Universe contestant, she made the following remarks:

I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe. Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title — but with a truth. As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see.

We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.

It would seem that Nadeem is innocent of historic knowledge and not aware that Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization initiated the October 7 murderous attack, or of the atrocities on thousands of civilians in Israel, and that civilian hostages continue to be held in Gaza today. Is ignorance evil?

Should Miss Palestine be selected to wear the Miss Universe Crown, it would be a feather in the public relations cap of those who work for the destruction of Israel.

Are the uninformed and misinformed innocent? Will they be called to the same justice as deeds done by the instigators of untruth? Perhaps King Solomon had the answer: “The lesser of two evils is still evil.”

