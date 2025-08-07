Man in France imprisoned for burning a Quran

This past June, a Turkish dissident in Britain was fined for burning a Quran.

And now French-language CNews has reported that “a man was sentenced this Wednesday by the Lyon Criminal Court to one year in prison for burning a Quran in front of a mosque in Villeurbanne (Rhône) last June.”

One full year in prison for burning a book.

You see, there is a corollary to the two-tier justice system that prevails in much of the West these days: a two-tier torching system. Some things you can burn, such as French cathedrals, and some things you can’t.

Well, actually, there is only one thing you can’t burn.

In the U.S.-- and most of the West-- you can burn off steam, burn through your money, get burned out or burned to a crisp, burn something up, burn something down, burn someone in effigy, or burn rubber. You can experience a slow burn, burn the midnight oil, or burn the candle at both ends.

You can burn your bra, the American flag, your draft card, and even bridges, cities, and Bibles.

But in France, you can’t burn a Quran -- at least without facing fines, imprisonment … or death.

Because, unlike the Bible, which instructs us to “love your neighbor as yourself,” the Quran instructs Muslims to convert, enslave, or kill infidels.

And too many in the West willfully misconstrue both messages. Christians and the hyper-secular alike tend to not only tolerate, but venerate, those that would destroy them and their societies.

We have been woke. But now it’s time to wake up.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License