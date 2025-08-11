Mainstream media suddenly worried about slimmed down corporate profit margins

The big auto companies have been investing tens of billions of dollars (and losing billions of dollars) each year complying with regulations that the Biden administration dictatorially ordered to build and sell cars people don’t want. Remember this from last year?

Ford just reported a massive loss on every electric vehicle it sold Ford’s electric vehicle unit reported that losses soared in the first quarter to $1.3 billion, or $132,000 for each of the 10,000 vehicles it sold in the first three months of the year, helping to drag down earnings for the company overall.

The losses clearly affected profits of shareholders, and they were passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for gas cars and trucks.

However, during the Biden years, I did not see headlines from the media complaining about profits being down, nor did I see any articles telling consumers how much higher their prices were because of these policies. Nope, what I saw was media outlets supporting the costly regulations.

For years the green pushers (Democrats) have demanded that all companies move towards the unrealistic “net zero” goal. This has cost hundreds of billions of dollars, yet there was little coverage as to how much these regulations added to costs or reduced profits.

Worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits were bought by car and truck companies to pretend they were reducing their carbon emissions to comply with government regulations. These costs obviously lowered profits, or were passed on to consumers. Again, we saw no coverage of how much the average family was forced to pay to pretend that bureaucrats and politicians could control temperatures and the climate.

How many natural gas and coal utilities have closed or were scheduled to be closed because of Democrat policies? Where was the analysis by Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, telling consumers how much this was costing them or going to cost them? How would we ever cover the power needs of data centers and AI with Democrat policies? How many blackouts would occur?

How much money was scheduled to be spent sequestering carbon to pretend that the government could control droughts, storms, and floods?

As inflation soared while Biden was in office because of printing money, energy policies, other regulations, and open borders, the media didn’t publish how much that inflation was costing the average family. They didn’t blame Biden. They falsely claimed the inflation was caused by COVID, Russia, consumers spending too much, or corporate greed. They told the public that the economy was great and essentially that the inflation was a figment of their imaginations.

In March 2024, ten months before Trump took office, car companies decided it was time to just pay massive fines instead of thinking Americans would start caving to buy these E.V.s.

EV euphoria is dead. Automakers are scaling back or delaying their electric vehicle plans Proposals currently under review by the Biden administration to hike fuel economy standards through 2032 could cost automakers more than $14 billion in fines based on the fuel efficiencies of their current fleets, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents the largest automakers operating in the U.S.

Why didn’t the media tell the public how much each family would pay because of these unrealistic mileage requirement policies?

And for the last year, before and after the election, the media has been working very hard to scare the public about Trump’s policies, and now are suddenly worried about the effect of tariffs on corporate profits. That is humorous. They would gladly raise corporate taxes by huge amounts to support big government, but are now acting like they care:

Trump’s tariffs are pummeling top automakers. The hit is $11.7 billion — and climbing The auto sector is taking President Trump’s tariffs on the chin. Toyota (TM), the world’s largest automaker, was the latest to reveal the impact it’s seeing from tariffs in its earnings on Thursday morning, with slightly over $3 billion wiped from its fiscal Q1 (June 30) operating income. With Toyota’s results in, the cumulative tariff hit from the largest automakers following the end of the June quarter stands at around $11.7 billion, per automakers’ financial disclosures.

Why hasn’t the media shown the tens of billions in savings because the companies no longer have an EV mandate and don’t have to comply with the unrealistic mileage requirements?

If they want to see an example of what it’s really like for companies and families to get pummeled, they should look at what crude oil prices were. The U.S. uses over 20 million barrels per day, and the cost of crude soared by more than $40 per barrel for Biden’s entire four years in office. That is a cost of over $800 million per day, $24 billion per month, or around $300 billion per year. The costs cause inflationary increases to cascade throughout the economy. Yet, we didn’t see a headline or analysis of what that cost the average family per year.

We also don’t see headlines about the price of crude being down around $15 per barrel since Trump took office, saving nine billion per month. Maybe that is why the experts have been so wrong on inflation predictions?

Summary: The media doesn’t care about corporate profits or the costs per family. All they have ever cared about the last ten years is destroying Trump and keeping Democrats in power.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.