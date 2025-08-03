Madness and violence

With the second Trump term, reestablishing the rule of law is underway, but its universal realization is uncertain. Federal anti-discrimination law is clear enough, but hasn’t been enforced, or has been bizarrely interpreted to not only allow men pretending to be women to participate in women’s sports, but to suggest that was the intention of those writing such laws.

Other laws have been warped not only to allow the surgical mutilation of gender confused children, but to force taxpayers to pay for the procedures and to entirely abrogate parent’s rights to direct the upbringing of their children. Kamala Harris ran on free trans surgeries for illegal immigrants and imprisoned felons.

All manner of new and novel “rights” have been discovered, virtually all pandering to small numbers of the mentally ill, and directly interfering with the rights of Normal Americans, making mockery of the foundational principle that individual rights restrain government and do not force others to abandon their rights or to pay for the exercise of these new “rights” by Normal Americans.

Graphic: X Post

All manner of new immigration rights follow a four-year span of an unlimited right to enter and remain in America without vetting or even the assurance immigrants weren’t bringing in Third World diseases. Suddenly, federal district court judges have the power to establish universal, nationwide injunctions so long as those injunctions usurp the Article II powers of President Trump. Even though the Supreme Court has affirmed no such power exists in the Constitution or law, that hasn’t stopped leftist judges who simply ignore the Supreme Court or engage in legalistic dodging around the Court’s order.

What’s becoming increasingly clear is it will take more than a single four-year presidential term to come close to restoring the rule of law and bare, basic sanity. Every agency, bureau and facet of the federal government and the NGOs, associations and other groups they support with taxpayer money, legislation and dubious legal decisions are full of leftist true believers, some overt, some stealthy, but all determined to maintain Democrat Party power and ideology. This includes DEI, CRT, racial preferences, “trans rights,” and never-ending efforts to abolish the First and Second Amendments, among other western civilization-ending lunacies.

Democrats, like communists, play the long game. And why shouldn’t they? The Republican Party, their primary opponent, earns the title “The Stupid Party” every day. Republicans worry about the next election. Democrats worry about ruling forever, and they’ll do whatever is necessary to achieve that power, including lawfare, lying, jailing political opponents, even assassination.

Driving their lust for power is the unshakable belief their ideology is non-falsifiable. It is perfect and so are they. Their policies cannot possibly be wrong, and no evidence of failure can serve to prove them wrong. They can’t admit fault because they’re faultless.

That’s why the Democrat Party, which is increasingly becoming fully Communist, continues to argue Socialism/Communism are perfect and the salvation of mankind. Never mind the hundred million-plus corpses and the utter economic failure of both, they just haven’t been done right yet. Our current Democrats are uniquely qualified both morally and intellectually, to finally do them right.

It appears New York City is on the verge of giving them that chance as they’re ready to elect an Islamist/Communist Mayor, and so it appears is Minneapolis. They would be absolute disasters. If able to fully impose their ideology, they’ll financially and culturally wreck both cities, which is what Communists do, but the only lesson they’ll learn is Communism just hasn’t been done right yet. Again.

Progress toward restoring our constitutional, representative republic is unquestionably being made. Sanity is being restored, and some Democrats are even admitting they went too far in going too far. A very few are admitting their beliefs and ideology are wrong. Even Rahm Emmanuel recently admitted men cannot become women:

“Thank you,” [Megyn] Kelly responded, adding later that Emanuel’s answer was “so easy.” “Why don’t more people in your party just say that?” she added. “Because we’re — I’m now going to go into a witness protection plan,” he joked.

It was an uneasy joke. Even Emmanual knows Democrat power and future intentions may be only temporarily delayed.

The medical profession, ethicists, universities, corporations and governmental agencies are being forced to obey the law, but far too many true believers remain hidden within them. Morally and intellectual superior beings, they wait their chance to once again fly their freak flags and impose their policies on Normal Americans.

The mind reels and words fail indeed, but not nearly as much as they will if Republicans don’t begin playing the long game and strike back, twice as hard, using Democrat’s tactics against them.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.