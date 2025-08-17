Let us not be 'sunshine patriots'

Nearly every time I visit a conservative website, such as the Blaze, PJ Media, the Gateway Pundit, American Thinker, SteynOnline, the Daily Caller, etc., etc., my antivirus and firewall protection pops up with the message reading “You have tried to access a dangerous website” and severs my connection.

Yet I have literally never once received that message on any other website, even outlandishly leftist ones such as the Huffington Post, Slate, the Daily Beast, Salon, etc., etc.

Not once.

And this has been the case for months on end. Coincidence? Obviously.

This on top of SEO, shadow-banning, and a myriad of other techniques employed to keep people from seeing the truth.

It is extremely disheartening, to say the least.

And most people, sadly, have no real idea of the staggeringly ubiquitous forces arrayed against us as conservatives. It's not just the Deep State. It's not just redistricting, or mail-in voting, or the fact that virtually every institution is controlled by progressive and leftist morons and would be tyrants: the mainstream media, academia, Hollywood, corporate boardrooms, urban city councils, Big Pharma, Big Tech … and almost every other institution you can think of.

Worse yet, the nearly impenetrable wall put up by these entities is soon to be even further fortified by AI. Taken together, this all may be too tall of a wall to scale, too long of a bridge to cross.

The one thing I do know is that the only way out, the only way back to sanity, is to fight fire with fire. The vast majority of us are sick of the lack of accountability for even the most egregious acts and crimes, including treason. Failure to do so will guarantee a nightmarish dystopia, a hell on Earth, and suffering as great as it is needless.

That is not tolerance. That is not compassion. That is not inclusiveness. That is not religion. That is insanity. That is evil.

That is to deliberately sentence our progeny, our descendants, to 1000 years of darkness. To allow ourselves to be pushed aside, duped, and gaslighted, would be the opposite of what the founders wanted and indeed crafted for us. It would be the opposite of what true Christianity entails. It would be to tolerate bald-faced tyranny, and slavery of the mind, soul, and body. This would be a recipe for societal disaster. The pandemic on steroids, maybe forever.

Conservatives tend to get complacent with good news and an electoral victory or two. This is not the time to slack off. Quite the opposite, in fact. History proves that things change, sometimes in the blink of an eye. Times will get very tough for us again sometime soon, if they aren’t already now.

Churchill said of those who refuse to stand up for themselves when it would be relatively easy to do so: “You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.”

As President Trump said seconds after he nearly perished: Fight! Fight! Fight!

This means getting out of our comfort zones and redoubling our efforts. It means monitoring school boards, attending meetings and caucuses, telling the truth no matter the consequences rather than “going along to get along,” pushing back against fake news and lies, engaging on social media, donating to candidates and organizations that advance the cause of freedom and conservative values, contacting our Senators and Congressmen, or even running for office ourselves. Progressives/leftists never rest. We mustn’t, either.

