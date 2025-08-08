Let’s bank together as long as....

If you live in any metropolitan area then you are familiar with bank commercial or jingles. I remember most of them because they were catchy and fun. One of my favorites was "Let's bank together." Well, it appears that some banks wanted to bank together as long as you were not associated with President Trump. Let's check this from Larry Kudlow:

Imagine an individual with hundreds of millions of dollars in cash who wants to put his money in a bank, a big bank -- in fact, the biggest banks in America -- and they won’t let him. Then, imagine this billionaire has a long-term banking relationship with financial giants, but one of them told him, “I’m sorry, sir, we can’t have you. You have 20 days to get out.” That’s the incredible story President Trump disclosed today in an interview on CNBC -- of how JP Morgan and Bank of America debanked him. He had done business with them for many decades. He had never defaulted. When he was president, he talked to their chief executives, Jamie Dimon and Brian Moynihan, on a regular basis. Indeed, when Mr. Trump was president in his first term, he deposited $1 billion-plus to open accounts at Bank of America. This is a bad tale. It’s a bad story.

Bad story, yes. Stupid story for sure.

What complicates the story is that President Biden allegedly was behind the move. Yes, the President of the U.S. was putting pressure on a private bank to "debank" the opposition candidate. As we hear, "bank regulators threatened banks with fines, criminal charges, and extreme supervisory actions -- unless the banks denied privileges to Mr. Trump."

You can't make this up but it apparently happened.

President Trump signed an executive order preventing a repeat of this. I hope that these banks publicly apologize for their actions, accept some responsibility and maybe offer a free toaster if a Republican opens a new account. Though it may take more than a toaster these days.

Image: Library of Congress