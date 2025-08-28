Keeping up with the destruction of America

I know, I know. President Trump is a genius powerhouse of activity to stop the evil. And, if Christian, it is our duty to encourage ourselves in every way possible by exercise of our basic virtues of faith, hope, and charity. The Jewish story of Job encourages Judeo-Christians to keep on keeping on—God will reward us in the end for our loyalty to his commands and our gratitude for his overwhelmingly witnessed, patient loving kindness.

Yet everyday, we witness the insane denial by a good swath of our country, which fails to recognize the outright, obvious, and rationally undeniable immorality—by any acceptable standard in world history—by the media, the U.S. Congress, the courts, and a lot of just “regular” (ha!) citizens.

Let’s start with “personal” behavior in Congress. Why does the Congress not sanction, on the floor, by fines say, the exclaiming foul language, like the oft-repeated f*** yous coming from the Democrats, and even some Republicans? Are we in Rome now? Is this late Colosseum conduct something that needs to be endured by the American public?

The decline of remotely proper usage in the English language, itself, is a growing scandal now in America, and a daily reminder of the entire failure of our educational system—that still coddles the ravages of such as the corrupt teachers’ unions, who walk hand-in-hand with Planned Parenthood to be sure to corrupt our youth, even in the classrooms. Yes, they are all still funded and not entirely cut off from federal support. Biden made sure of that.

We despair, almost, at the secretive work of Medicare, NIH, and the CDC Inc. in creating and fostering a climate of disease—physical and mental and reproductive and sexual—that targets our little children and youth, and strives to keep their loving parents in the dark. Creating monstrously perverted health issues for the young is a huge industry which RFK Jr. is chipping away at, we have one of the most immoral healthcare systems in the world. Sexual surgery for our children is still on the table in many states. Our transgender, bonkers murdering sprees are the fruit of our medical and pharmaceutical establishment’s tinkering—doubtless.

And what of immigration? We have illegals still rampaging criminally in America, and we have all of the handy leftist judges and lawyers rushing to their defense, insisting that these criminals are, hilariously, having their “constitutional” rights denied. And they’re getting away with it.

We have a Supreme Court that in the main refuses to act on its clear duty by a definitive rejection and rebuke of the supreme power of rogue judges and lawyers.

The Democrat party’s voter rolls are in free fall; why is that not an issue with its leadership? Well, that’s simple. The Democrats have now, in all proven likelihood, stolen, or tried to, at least two recent presidential elections. There is to this day no accountability. The Demwits plan on stealing a third in the fullness of time. Barring another Clintonesque steal, this wretched party thinks it can again insult, curse, lie, murder (Seth Rich?), and judicially push the Republicans into oblivion. The Demwits may have a point.

In these political and moral matters, the Republicans are not on solid ground.

Congressional Republicans allowed, and even many in their leadership participated in, the illegal and unjust persecution of President Trump during his first and again now in his second administration.

The Republicans agreed to hang a foreign national flag (Ukraine), publicly and for the cameras, in the Chamber for one of “T-shirt Zelenskyy’s” speaking/fundraising visits, and they agreed to authorize the collective disappearance of an estimated, near one trillion (tax) dollars into the maw of the Biden’s/Ukraine’s characteristic and serial corruption.

Many Congressional Republicans have been in on, to various extent, the take, for every self-enriching strategy available in our decadent Nation’s Capital: the corporate/lobbyist cash, the scandal of secret stock options, insider trading, and also a slew of more petty criminal activity. They, with the Demwits, have turned a blind eye to the J6 prisoners’ abuse, torture, and solitary confinement by the famously nasty D.C. cops. They have encouraged a terrible injustice to the American people with their J6 lies.

There is a long list for what both political parties don’t merit, on the side of God.

Will God get us out of this in one piece? Maybe, maybe not. There is one item of which history reassures us: with all of this blatant, unrepentant evil in our country today, God will surely act. And when God acts, everyone will see it. Let it be and hallelujah.