Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff takes to social media to let everyone know she has crippling ‘climate anxiety’

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter to Kamala Harris and clump of cells that was fortunate enough to grow inside her mother’s womb instead of the nanny’s, recently took to social media to let everyone know how virtuous and altruistic she is because she has crippling “climate anxiety”:

Kamala Harris Step Dayghter Ella Emhoff says she experiences “Climate Anxiety” like a lot of us do.



She reminds me of Christine Blasey Ford, and here’s why:

If you recall, during Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018, Ford confirmed reports from the press that she had a “fear of flying,” in no small part due to the “anxiety” and “PTSD” she suffered from the alleged Kavanaugh assault, which was why she couldn’t appear for an interview with the committee. But then it came out that she was a member of the jetset, often flying around the world for the most luxurious and tropical vacations (South Pacific Islands, Hawaii, French Polynesia). When confronted on the disconnect, her explanation was that flying was easier when she was flying to “vacation” spots (nevermind all the times she traveled for work).

But, that’s not how a fear of flight works—so we all considered her a total fraud.

Now back to Emhoff: How can she have legitimate climate anxiety, but then participate in promoting the fashion industry?

From Sustainability Magazine:

Fashion gets a bad rap when it comes to sustainability – and for good reason. As one of the world’s most polluting and wasteful industries, fashion accounts for around 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Bank. That’s the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions each year as the entire economies of France, Germany and the UK combined, according to a report by McKinsey. And with its current growth trajectory, the industry misses the Paris Agreement commitment by 50%. Beyond emissions, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation says around 20% of wastewater worldwide comes from fabric dying and treatment, less than 1% of used clothing is recycled, and 87% of the fibres used or clothing end up in landfill.

How ironic then that Emhoff’s big “thing” is fashion. Selin Oǧuz at Visual Capitalist identified Nike, Inditex, and Adidas as the worst three companies for CO2 emissions, but Emhoff’s alleged “climate anxiety” didn’t stop her from famously collaborating with the brand. More ironic was the fact that this specific fashion campaign was all about “sustainability.” Google AI reveals that Emhoff,

was the face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney ‘Earth Explorer’ collection for Fall/Winter 2021. She modeled the sustainable, outdoor-inspired line, which included pieces made from recycled materials. The collaboration was announced in September 2021, with Emhoff also wearing a custom Adidas by Stella McCartney outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.

Even more ironic was the fact that making these “sustainable” pieces comes with a devastating environmental impact. Recycling polyester has a huge cost, like the release of tons of microplastics into the water and air supply, and this:

The inconsistency of dye uptake makes it hard to get good batch-to-batch colour consistency and this can lead to high levels of re-dyeing, which requires high water, energy and chemical use.

(Reports also suggest that Adidas exploits child labor and slave wages to pump out their cheap garbage.)

So does she really have climate anxiety, or is she faking it to score political points?

In 2022, a news report revealed that a man in Canada was requesting euthanasia as a remedy for his “eco-anxiety and biosphere related depression.” His petition was denied, but it’s only a matter of time before the medical community gets on board. Maybe someone should give Emhoff the number to the MAID program?

Image: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.