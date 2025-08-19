Joy Reid goes on most unhinged, racist rant yet: ‘mediocre white men’ never invented anything

Joy Reid is not an intelligent person—that much has been clear since the moment she appeared on the media scene—but as time went on, she grew increasingly unhinged, becoming such a liability for the Democrats that eventually MSNBC cancelled her show in a “restructuring” process (after halving her salary), and she was relegated to self-production. About two months ago, she launched a YouTube channel, but it doesn’t appear to be very popular.

Four days ago, she appeared on another creator’s podcast for an episode titled, “How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America”.

The full episode, hosted by some guy named Wajahat Ali, can be watched below:

Anyway, if you can’t listen to the whole thing—by 01:19 into the episode I wanted to shove ice picks in my ears—Alexander Hall at Fox News got the meat of the interview, which was essentially this:

[A]cross America’s institutions, there is a phenomenon of ‘mediocre White men’ with no actual culture of their own who co-opt the achievements of Black people to aggrandize themselves.

According to these two idiots, white people are parasites, riding the coattails of incredible black intellectuals and inventors. Naturally, Ali and Reid didn’t name any specifics about who these achieving blacks were, because of course, this is a fictitious narrative. (If they had name-dropped Thomas Sowell or Booker T. Washington, I would have actually heard them out.)

Here’s this, per Hall:

‘These people cannot create culture on their own,’ Ali said. ‘Without Black people, Brown people, the DEIs, there’s no culture in America. We make the food better. We make the economy better. We make the music better. Right? MAGA can’t create culture. They got Cracker Barrel and Kid Rock.’

An America without black people would mean rates of theft, rape, and murder would drastically drop—statistically speaking. If there were no blacks, every state would essentially look like Vermont, known as “the safest” state, which has a black population near zero (1.6%). And without DEIs it means we’d restore systems based on merit, meaning everything from services to products would be better, for everybody.

If “these people” (meaning whites) “cannot create culture on their own,” then how do they explain the gloriousness of Europe? (And, America is simply an extension of European peoples and the Christian values conceived there, built for European progeny.)

Were Beethoven and Mozart black? No.

Was Richard the Lionheart a DEI hire? Again, no.

Who designed and built the magnificent architectures seen throughout the West? Certainly not the Africans, Reid’s heritage, or Pakistani Muslims, like Ali is.

Reid then argues that all the musical genres in America are really creations of “black folk.”

I’m not going to pretend to be any sort of musical historian, so I can’t really offer any insight into origins of particular songs and styles, but what I can say is that regardless of who came up with it, the latitude to create something like music only comes in a society that isn’t living in a state of nature. If you’re focused on your very survival, you don’t have the luxury or privilege to make music.

And, who exactly created a civilized and functioning America? Those dreaded white people with their Christian values of individual responsibility, God-given rights, and liberty, who died so that others would be free to pursue things like…music.

As John Adams said in a letter to his wife:

I must study Politicks and War that my sons may have liberty to study Painting and Poetry [sic] Mathematicks [sic] and Philosophy. My sons ought to study Mathematicks [sic] and Philosophy, Geography, natural History, Naval Architecture, navigation, Commerce and Agriculture, in order to give their Children a right to study Painting, Poetry, Musick [sic], Architecture, Statuary, Tapestry and Porcelaine.

To drive the point home further, look at Africa. Are the Africans living in mud huts and trying to keep their heads on their shoulders creating music or producing great works of art?

And, what happened to the civilizations built in Africa, like the Belgian colony in the Congo, Rhodesia, and South Africa, when white Europeans stopped running things?

I’m wondering if we can lobby Reid back into the spotlight as a mouthpiece for the Democrats? She’s incredible advertising for the Republicans.

