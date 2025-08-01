It’s the jeans, stupid

For the record, I did not watch Sydney Sweeney’s “jeans” commercial the first time around. Maybe I’m not watching the right shows, but I got to see the ad after the controversy exploded. The whole thing speaks volumes of the insanity on the left, especially leftist females who must wake up every morning invested in turning off more and more male voters.

What was the ad all about? A company selling jeans using a young woman who looks good in them. That’s what it was until the angry females decided to bring the Nazis into the conversation. Nazis? Yes. Isn’t everything about Hitler these days?

So let’s check a woman’s perspective. This is from Ingrid Jacques:

The advertising campaign showcases Sweeney’s ‘great jeans,’ with a playful reference to her ‘genes.’ She clearly was gifted with good ones. ‘Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,’ Sweeney says in one ad. ‘My jeans are blue.’ It’s clever and fun. So why am I even talking about this? Because liberals have lost their minds over it, accusing both American Eagle and Sweeney of sending a racist message. Some have outright called the ads ‘Nazi propaganda’ and an example of ‘White supremacy.’

White supremacy? A pretty young woman advertises jeans because she has a nice figure is suddenly the latest example of white supremacy. Sorry, but I don’t see it no matter how many times I hear that “jeans” rhymes with “genes.”

No matter how many polls warn the Democrats, it looks like their San Francisco base just can’t stop pushing identity politics, or whatever they call it. It’s stupid, idiotic and more polls like this one from The Wall Street Journal will be released: “Democrats Get Lowest Rating From Voters in 35 Years, WSJ Poll Finds.”

Stop it liberal women. You are not helping your side “bridge the divide” with all of those young men who get a kick out of watching a pretty young woman wearing jeans rather than hearing some lecture about white supremacy.

