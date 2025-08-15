Is there a Californian who doesn’t loathe Gavin Newsom?

He knows nothing; and he thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career.

― George Bernard Shaw

Well, a few of them showed up at his “liberation day” rally on Thursday at the Japanese-American Museum in Los Angeles.

Those in attendance were probably paid recruits.

Soros and a few of his pals have invested $20 million in hired thugs to protest Trump, on college campuses and anywhere else they think they can do harm to the president.

The Border Patrol showed up outside of the venue in Little Tokyo and arrested someone, spoiling his little bit of self-aggrandizing theater.

Newsom behaves like a moronic adolescent who will do absolutely anything to get his way; he’s a spoiled brat.

His “way” is to become president, by any means necessary. Now he has begun attempting to adopt Trump’s humorous brand of tweeting on X. He can’t make it work because he is a wholly inauthentic, sleazy pol whose most recent crime was to pilfer the $100 million raised for the Los Angeles fire victims. Not one dime has been turned over to any victim.

The man might as well be a creation of AI; he is that phony.

Predictably, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was enraged that the Border Control showed up.

As usual, she only cares about those here illegally, criminal or not. She never, never, never mentions the victims of their crimes, the jobs lost to them or the tremendous cost to taxpayers that subsidizes them. Oh, no. She is as much of a communist as Zohran Mamdani.

Imagine Los Angeles today if Rick Caruso, her opponent, or someone like Richard Riordan, won that election.

The Palisades and Altadena communities would still be standing because either would have seen to it that the reservoir in the Palisades was full and the hydrants would have had water. He would have set about cleaning up the city rather than protecting those who have effectively destroyed Los Angeles.

While some conservatives hope Mamdani wins in New York City so the rest of the country can see the range of suffering communism visits upon its victims, that would be a catastrophe beyond the indoctrinated brains of his youthful supporters who have no idea what disasters will befall their once-great city if he is elected.

The first thing that will happen when his proposed tax hikes take effect is that the tax-paying folks who can barely afford to live there now will leave and the city will lose millions in revenue. If Karen Bass was as attractive and as pseudo-charismatic as Mamdani, L.A. would be further on its way to Castroism; Bass is known for her particular fondness for the Cuban dictator.

Newsom is an obvious narcissist who, like the queen of the Snow White fairy tale, is beguiled by his own visage. He thinks he is the “fairest of all.”

There is a reason he is often referred to as “governor hair gel.” He is an ignorant, arrogant, little man, if not in stature, certainly in spirit. His hysteria over the Texas plan to redistrict is hilarious given the Democrats’ love for and decades of abusing that particular bit of political tomfoolery, gerrymandering, long used by both parties but far more savagely by the left.

The Democrats want to count non-citizens for apportionment purposes because they know they can’t win legitimately. Newsom is so triggered by what is happening in Texas he is threatening to redistrict California … again. He is promising that California will add enough seats to defeat Trump in the midterms and then he can be impeached.

But he can’t do that without the consent of the California voters and California voted for the map currently in use. That Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pretends to be equally outraged by the Texas plan is a clear sign of his essential disingenuousness. Illinois is the most severely redistricted state for Democrat advantage in the country. Pritzker too, wants to be president which is extremely unlikely.

It is clear to most Californians, if not most Americans, that Newsom is not remotely qualified to be president of anything. He was a terrible mayor of San Francisco; he promised to end that city’s homelessness but instead “mis-governed” San Francisco into a drug fueled, feces littered homeless encampment!

California under Newsom has the largest population of homeless persons in the nation. He has been a terrible governor. He has welcomed millions of illegal migrants into the state. Naturally they take jobs from American citizens. There are two million illegals in Los Angeles alone, at least one in ten L.A. residents is an illegal.

The cost of subsidizing them, providing them with medical care, shelter and food has broken the state. Even the far-left Los Angeles Times admits this.

He ordered no more oil drilling or refining. Now he is trying to walk back his energy insanity; too little, too late. He has floated the idea of taking some of the burned out Palisades and Altadena land for low-income housing. That did not go over well so he is walking that back as well. He is a walking, talking weathervane; he says whatever he thinks will be popular in the moment with a slight breeze. He has no core values. Formerly related by marriage to Nancy Pelosi, he is imbued with the same power-over-principles proclivity.

The man is a mewling debacle and most residents of his state know it. His foolish attempts to disparage President Trump make him appear all the more imbecilic. He can’t read a room.

Californians do not like this man, not even a little bit. And every time he tries out a new strategy, like hosting a podcast to “moderate” his image, he ends up proving himself unworthy of the effort.

He invited Charlie Kirk to be his first guest. Charlie has about a hundred I.Q. points on Newsom and the interview makes that sorely evident.

It also again proves Newsom’s lack of any substantive personality beyond that weathervane. So, if there are any Californians that still support him, who don’t genuinely hate the man, we can be sure they are either idiots or on his payroll. Like our equally and obscenely corrupt Sen. Adam Schiff, the man is pond scum.

“Politicians are the lowest form of life on earth. Liberal Democrats are the lowest form of politicians.”

― George S. Patton

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed