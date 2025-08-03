Is the worm finally turning in the UK against uncontrolled immigration?
For the last three decades, and with an explosively accelerating force in the last decade, Britain has opened its doors to the Third World, especially the Muslim Third World. In 1980, 5-6% of the British population was foreign-born. As of 2021, around 16% of the population was foreign-born, with estimates that the percentage may now be as high as 18%. This is a huge increase for a welfare state, especially one that is dedicating its resources to housing, feeding, and providing medical care to the newbies, rather than to UK natives.
Another interesting factoid is that, for the second year in a row, the most popular baby boy’s name in the UK is Muhammad (that specific spelling). Notably, that does not count the more than 30 different ways to spell that name, each of which has its own place on the chart. Thus, while Muhammad is No. 1, Mohammed is No. 21. If you combine just those two variants, you get 7,481 boys born with that name, far exceeding the next most popular name of Noah (4,139 boys).
And here’s another thing to think about: The fastest rising name on the charts was Yahya, after everyone’s favorite mastermind behind the genocidal slaughter of Jews, Yahya Sinwar.
What’s really been getting the Brits’ goat is that the government has been converting hotels into housing for illegal aliens claiming asylum. It seems that the beleaguered Brits are starting to feel that their land is no longer their own, and they don’t like it. In other words, the worm is turning.
So, on Saturday, across England, some Brits turned out to protest:
BREAKING: Massive protests all over Britain today to close the borders.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 2, 2025
You probably won't see this on the BBC... 👇pic.twitter.com/uX1bFNnehA
It keeps escalating between antifa and the police here at the Thistle City migrant hotel. Officers charged into the crowd to make arrests, with a full brawl breaking out. At least one police officer was thrown to the ground, and had to be picked up by his colleague pic.twitter.com/x6xZTgBlTR— Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) August 2, 2025
🔥 AMAZING SCENES IN MANCHESTER TODAY🔥— Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) August 2, 2025
🇬🇧 Take a look at that! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/KUqedPlU0a
I’ve gone just around the corner to the anti-asylum protest at the Thistle City hotel. Unlike what’s been kicking off just a few yards away, this is a peaceful, subdued protest. Signs are on the front barriers saying “stop the boats, deport foreign criminals” pic.twitter.com/g5v6fSYlK9
— Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) August 2, 2025
Demonstrators outside a Newcastle hotel accommodating illegal migrants shouting “Send Them Home” Numerous protests across England today at hotels housing undocumented migrants.pic.twitter.com/zlHxLmzM2x— Faith Valentino (@Voicesforweak) August 2, 2025
The police, of course, are out in force. On the one hand, this is wise, to prevent violence from spreading.
However, the thing about the British police is that, of late, they’re not friendly to their fellow Brits. And many may recall that, at the height of the pro-Hamas protests in London, the police took a decidedly dim view of those who dared support Israel. Indeed, for many years now, the British police have had a decided 1984-ish vibe about them, for they’re infinitely more concerned with policing anti-government, anti-Muslim, anti-migrant thought and speech than policing crime.
Suddenly, we no longer have the stalwart British Bobby (“Now then, wots all this?”) going into the crowd with billy clubs to stop violence. Instead, we have the Nanny state police force that scolds you about wrongthink, rather than engaging with actual criminals. With that in mind, I couldn’t resist asking ChatGPT a question: “What percentage of the London police force is made up of women?”
The answer: “Across the entire MPS workforce (including police staff, PCSOs, and special constables), women make up approximately 32.6% Police UK.” More broadly, across the UK, 31.2% of police officers are female, with 40% of chief constables being female.
Make of the data what you will.
Image: X screen grab.