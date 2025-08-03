Is the worm finally turning in the UK against uncontrolled immigration?

For the last three decades, and with an explosively accelerating force in the last decade, Britain has opened its doors to the Third World, especially the Muslim Third World. In 1980, 5-6% of the British population was foreign-born. As of 2021, around 16% of the population was foreign-born, with estimates that the percentage may now be as high as 18%. This is a huge increase for a welfare state, especially one that is dedicating its resources to housing, feeding, and providing medical care to the newbies, rather than to UK natives.

Another interesting factoid is that, for the second year in a row, the most popular baby boy’s name in the UK is Muhammad (that specific spelling). Notably, that does not count the more than 30 different ways to spell that name, each of which has its own place on the chart. Thus, while Muhammad is No. 1, Mohammed is No. 21. If you combine just those two variants, you get 7,481 boys born with that name, far exceeding the next most popular name of Noah (4,139 boys).

And here’s another thing to think about: The fastest rising name on the charts was Yahya, after everyone’s favorite mastermind behind the genocidal slaughter of Jews, Yahya Sinwar.

What’s really been getting the Brits’ goat is that the government has been converting hotels into housing for illegal aliens claiming asylum. It seems that the beleaguered Brits are starting to feel that their land is no longer their own, and they don’t like it. In other words, the worm is turning.

So, on Saturday, across England, some Brits turned out to protest: