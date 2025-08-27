Is the Cracker Barrel ‘Old Timer’ misnamed?

Finally, perhaps with President Trump providing the final impetus, Cracker Barrel execs are reverting to their more nostalgic logo. Still, it seems like they are missing a golden marketing opportunity.

There are variations on the theme “no press is bad press.” While a dubious saying, it is clear that Cracker Barrel has plenty of attention these days. There was an opportunity to leverage that for a real marketing breakthrough.

In a public statement, Cracker Barrel displayed some contrition: “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.” Okay, that’s what Old Timers do — remain.

At times, the phrase “Old Timer” may be construed as a term of endearment. Then again, depending on the source (e.g. Cracker Barrel executives), it could represent insidious ageism. It may seem nitpicky, but ageism is one of the last socially acceptable prejudices. Given the Cracker Barrel execs’ predispositions against traditional values, I’m inclined to believe they don’t view “Old Timers” fondly. I suspect — only suspect — that when HR is not looking, they are sympathetic to derogatory phrases like “OK, Boomer.” Or, at least thinking it when challenged by wiser, more seasoned stakeholders.

Yes, it’s great that Uncle Herschel is back in his well-worn overalls and taking a deserved rest by leaning on the barrel, but does he need a new nickname? Since most of the social media uproar of CB’s misguided marketing came from commonsense conservatives, and since President Trump pushed it to the limit, I suggest that the avuncular uncle is actually a “MAGA Golden-ager.”

As opposed to the potential negative connotation of “Old-Timer,” a Golden-ager is someone who leads an active lifestyle and revels in robust social engagement — perhaps even guiding misguided younger generations toward MAGA wisdom. Yep, Uncle Herschel is a Golden-ager; a southern farmer-charmer embracing the Golden Age of America.

You can’t keep a Golden-ager down, but CB missed this golden marketing opportunity even while keeping the golden-hue in their reestablished logo.

