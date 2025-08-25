Is PragerU distorting facts and history? Or are the colleges?

Someone apparently named Randy Rannow, apparently writing an opinion piece published in the Idaho Statesman, wrote:

As a scientist working in industry, I'm deeply concerned about the infiltration of PragerU content into public education. Despite its name, PragerU is not a university, it's a media outlet pushing politically charged narratives disguised as educational material. Its videos routinely distort history, deny climate science and promote ideologically driven misinformation. In states like Florida and Oklahoma, PragerU Kids content is now being approved for classroom use. This includes videos that downplay slavery, dismiss Indigenous history and question the reality of climate change. These are not "alternative perspectives"; they are deliberate attempts to rewrite facts and manipulate young minds. Science and history are not partisan. They are disciplines built on evidence, inquiry, and integrity. Allowing PragerU into our classrooms undermines the very foundation of education and threatens our children's ability to think critically and engage with the world honestly. I urge educators, parents and policymakers to reject PragerU's materials and demand transparency in curriculum decisions. We must protect our schools from ideological intrusion and ensure that students receive a rigorous, fact-based education. Truth should never be optional.

This is a classic case — correction -- the classic case of projection.

I have followed PragerU since its inception, viewed most of its videos. They are uniformly fact-based, anything but radical. They are put forth in a calm and balanced manner, and are specifically meant to be a corrective for the “ideologically driven misinformation” and indoctrination that universities preposterously attempt to pass off as “education.”

Universities routinely, systemically, grotesquely distort history and proffer hoaxes as “settled science.”

PragerU videos do not -- in any way — “downplay slavery” or “dismiss indigenous history.”

A couple do, correctly, challenge the man-caused global warming/climate change as religion of sorts, attempting to manipulate minds young and old.

Education is not supposed to instruct students what to think. It is supposed to teach them how to think. Colleges and universities were, until recently, explicitly instituted to challenge modes of thinking and expose students to diverse viewpoints, not tell them that “alternative perspectives” are invalid and not allowed.

As for the author’s assertion that “science and history are not partisan?”

Well, that is a preposterous and a priori lie on its face.

One needs only look at Mr. Science himself, Dr. Fauci, to see that that is untrue.

It is, in fact, today’s colleges and universities themselves that threaten our children's ability to think critically and engage with the world honestly. Parents got a glimpse of transparency into their children’s education during the plandemic. And they didn’t like what they saw.

It is PragerU whose self-imposed mission is to protect our schools from ideological intrusion and ensure that students receive a rigorous, fact-based education.

Truth should never be optional. It should never be obscured, obfuscated, covered up, hidden, distorted, or denied, either.

And that is precisely what public education does today. And precisely what PragerU is trying to thwart.

Image: logo // public domain