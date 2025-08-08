In the face of Islam, the Western death wish

As was inevitable with an influx of Muslim immigrants from Sharia-compliant countries, honor killing has come to Lacey, Washington, USA, a suburb of Olympia. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only sign of Sharia Islam’s foothold in America.

In Washington, a father and mother were accused of attempting to kill their teenage daughter in what was described as an attempted honor killing because the daughter allegedly refused to travel to Iraq to marry an older man of the parents’ choice. Before the trial, the judge ruled that the prosecution could not prove motive by introducing evidence about the daughter’s opposition to the arranged marriage, lest the jury be prejudiced against the defendants.

Image of the Perelman Performing Arts Center by Zachbarbo (CC BY-SA 4.0); image of the Kaaba by Richard Mortel (CC BY 2.0).

Spared this “culturally insensitive” information, the jury found the parents not guilty of attempted murder, but convicted them of lesser included offenses. The father was convicted of assault and unlawful imprisonment (a video showed his assault on the daughter on the grounds of Timberline High School), and the mother was convicted of violation of a protective order.

So, Islamic honor killing has come to America. So much for the melting pot. It turns out that Western civilization might have an immigration crisis that does not involve illegal aliens.

In Texas, a new development called “EPIC City” plans to join the 450,000 Muslims and over 330 mosques already in Texas. EPIC City, a planned community development near Dallas, aims to be “Sharia-compliant,” meaning that it will follow Islamic law. Does that mean honor killing will be legal in EPIC City?

And in New York City, there’s good reason to believe that Islamists manage to slip a triumphant monument in at Ground Zero. Historically, when Islam conquers a region, it demonstrates its conquest by either turning that region’s institutions into mosques (e.g., the Hagia Sophia) or by ensuring that the minarets of mosques are the highest structures in the area. Denied that opportunity at the site of the deadly September 11 attack on the Twin Towers, there’s reason to believe that enterprising Muslims built an homage to the Kaaba—the shrine in Mecca—right next door to the fallen towers.

In case one wonders, “What are these people doing here?”, the answer is clear: “These people” are remaking American society and American politics. Remember, it’s a republic—the honor killers get to elect their representatives, and redesign America in their own image, exactly as happened in Gloucester, England.

And speaking of Gloucester, the BBC reports that “Muhammad” is the most popular name for baby boys in Britain for the years 2023 and 2024. Thus, we have in our time a Moslem take over of the UK already in progress.

Consider just what happens on Planet Earth when Muslims become the majority in Britain. Britain is a nuclear state. We are viewing in real time the Islamic takeover of a Western nuclear state. If Britain has the bomb when Islam becomes the dominant political power in Britain, then Islam will have the bomb!