Ian Sams was not the POTUS, but he spoke with him twice

Have you wondered about Joe Biden’s historically disastrous debate performance? Sure, now his aides/handlers are claiming he was a paragon of mental acuity and health and they never saw the slightest evidence he wasn’t, but Joe didn’t lose 50 IQ points between the makeup room and the stage that night. He surely didn’t get them back when he left the stage, despite Dr. Jill telling him he answered all the questions, which brought fawning applause.

Is there any sapient being alive and not voting for Democrats who thinks Joe Biden was in charge, making daily, mentally competent decisions? Is there anyone who believes he was anything other than a meat puppet semi-animated by multiple drugs and even then, was only able to look remotely presentable and able to sort-of function for a few hours every day, and often not even that? Who doesn’t remember TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Who doesn’t remember the first POTUS who repeatedly fell up stairs. Who doesn’t remember Biden falling off his bike? Ordered about by the Easter Bunny? Groping and sniffing grown women and little girls? Looking for dead people in an audience? Telling a man in a wheelchair to stand up?

Ian Sams, that’s who. Who? Ian Sams, who was Biden’s top spokesman for two years:

Ian Sams, the former "Grillary Clinton" apron model who served two years as a top spokesman for President Joe Biden and repeatedly touted his boss's mental fitness, had just two interactions with the addled octogenarian during his time in the White House. Rep. James Comer (R., Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, revealed the "shocking" detail on Thursday after Sams sat for an interview with committee staff.

Sams, who is eminently forgettable, was Biden’s chief spokesliar after the release of the Hur report, the report that declined to prosecute Biden for illegally possessing and exposing classified materials to our enemies. Remember how Hur justified not prosecuting Biden when the entire resources of the Federal Government were dedicated to prosecuting Donald Trump for nothing? Remember when Hur wrote he wouldn’t prosecute because Biden was a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”?

Sams doesn't, and remained the primary White House deflector of any revelations about Biden’s disastrous mental decline:

In a press conference following the report’s release, Sams denounced Hur for "making gratuitous and inappropriate criticisms of the president," which he implied were motivated by political grievance. Mainstream media outlets eagerly quoted Sams's accusation that Hur was the "first special counsel in history not to indict anybody." Alas, it wasn't true. Sams insisted Hur's report did not uncover evidence that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials, even though it explicitly stated that investigators "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials."

Even after the debate, Sams was a faithful spokesliar:

Sams continued to defend Biden's cognitive health after the disastrous CNN debate in July 2024. Asked about a report that Biden "increasingly appeared confused or listless," according to current and former aides, and required daily naps while preparing for the debate, Sams denied the allegations based on his (extremely limited) personal experience. "No, I've gotta say that doesn't look anything like the president that I know," he said on MSNBC. "When I deal with him, he's sharp. He's asking tough questions."

Uh-huh. On both occasions when Sams dealt with Biden. We don’t know when those two occasions were or anything about them. We do know there were two other occasions—in two years—when Sams had sort-of contact with Biden:

The two interactions, which the chairman described in a subsequent statement as “very limited,” were in addition to a virtual meeting Sams joined involving the 46th president and a phone call with Biden. “In fact, [former special counsel] Robert Hur spent more time with Joe Biden than Ian Sams,” added Comer, in reference to the prosecutor’s two-day interview with the president while investigating whether Biden “willfully” kept national security documents.

Let us assume Sams is telling the truth. If so, we’ve discovered the human autopen of Biden’s Handler’s Administration, a man who was the verbal equivalent of the actual autopen, possessing no authority or direct information, only what he was told by unknown others about what Biden supposedly said, intended, wanted or ordered.

We still have no idea who was president during Biden’s term, but it probably wasn’t Sams.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.