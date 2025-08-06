History teacher says Incan human sacrifice method was ‘kind’ and if you don’t agree, you’ve had a woefully ‘white’ education

Can people like this even be brought into the fold of sanity and morality?

History teacher on TikTok says that Incan child sacrifices were “kind” and “voluntary.” Children were merely left to freeze to death, which isn’t so bad when you think about it. She blames white people for having a judgmental view of human sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/PuB26tmVQj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2025

The hill she’s going to “die on” is the human-sacrifice-isn’t-all-that-bad hill? Spoken like a committed leftist. She must feel pretty virtuous and anti-racist, rattling off words like “Mochica” and “Tahuantinsuyu” and “Quechua” because she’s sooo educated and multicultural.

In fact, this woman reminds me a lot of my white sister-in-law (also a teacher, God help us) who pronounces “cilantro” like she thinks a native Spanish speaker would, because as a point of pseudo-virtue, she’s a big fan of all things not West and not white—I have to stifle a laugh every time because it’s all so cliché and embarrassing. She’s a very privileged daughter of a surgeon who has the luxury to be a leftist because she lives in America, and her daddy subsidized all her foolish choices through her entire adulthood. Girl, just pronounce “cilantro” like you’re naturally inclined to as a native English-speaker.

Anyway, back to this woman.

She flippantly mocks people who take issue with her thoughts, brushing off their staunchly anti-human sacrifice opinions as “indicative of the fact that … [they] have received a quite, white education….” (White guilt has been a very destructive ideology.)

“They [the Quechua people] practiced sacrifices, like most other civilizations throughout history did….” Except which one lady? Oh that’s right, white biblically-based Christians, that’s who. She inadvertently points out that West is best because it doesn’t believe in any kind of human sacrifice. As my colleague Andrea Widburg reminded me, it was white Westerners in India who abolished horrific cultural practices like sati:

The banning of burning widows alive was quickly followed by other pro-female laws. Thank you colonization!

Also, recall that Belgian’s King Leopold II put an end to the practice of chopping off hands in the Congo:

The headhunters who killed Jim Elliot and his team were saved from dark cannibalistic practices, again thanks to white Westerners, and in more recent history, the people of Burma are also escaping their Satanic religious practices…thanks to white Christian missionaries. (There is a deeply moving book on this called Myanmar Gold by Mark Robinette.)

The list of whites saving pagan peoples from cultures of human sacrifice is essentially endless.

This teacher’s sentiments are shocking, but they’re also not—these are the same people who promote and support abortion, which is the only time the West as a culture has in fact embraced human sacrifice.

Also, the absence of self-awareness is impressive. She concedes to the barbarity of the Mochica people who practiced human sacrifice by “ripping out a still-beating heart out of someone’s chest,” but something tells me she’s not an anti-abortion, which does exactly that (during organ harvesting abortions) and worse.

The final boss of leftist retardation, but also, more free marketing material for the public-school-exodus campaign.

