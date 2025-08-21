Has the Smithsonian gone full leftist?

The Smithsonian is, for most Americans, a storied museum, even though most have never visited. Brittanica provides background:

English scientist James Smithson, who died in 1829 without having visited the United States, had stipulated in his will that his estate be used to create “at Washington, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” The U.S. government was notified of the bequest in 1836 and by 1838, $508,318.46 was transferred. [skip] The cornerstone for the Smithsonian Institution Building was laid in 1847 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The building, known as the Castle, was inspired by Norman architecture and designed by James Renwick. It was completed in 1855. Smithson’s remains were reburied in the Castle in 1903.

The Smithsonian Institution, circa 2025, tells us about itself:

The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. Explore, learn, and be inspired—wherever you are!

Perhaps, but certainly not whoever you are, particularly not if you’re a Normal American expecting the Smithsonian to honestly and accurately educate about America, American culture, accomplishments and history. President Trump is one such Normal American, and NPR doesn’t like that one bit:

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed his intention to force changes at the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order that targets funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology,” the latest step in a broadside against culture he deems too liberal. Trump claimed there has been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth,” adding that it casts the “founding principles” of the United States in a “negative light.”

That Nazi maniac Trump! He’s trying to turn the noble, bi-partisan Smithsonian into a MAGA propaganda mill!

At American Thinker, we provide information and opinion readers can’t normally find elsewhere, accurate, verifiable information that helps them to make up their own minds about the issues of the day. Via an Amy Curtis Twitter/X thread, X posts all, here’s an opportunity for readers to make up their minds about who’s right about the Smithsonian, Donald Trump or NPR?

Former Democrat Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is supposedly a moderate:

Graphic: X Post, as are all following graphics...

Let’s see just how moderate she is:

No, that doesn’t seem leftist at all. Why would you think so? And did you know Alien was about working mothers?

Hmm. Perhaps more like fictional Ripley’s burden to survive against a monstrous alien? And did you know the Smithsonian has a novel view of Indiana Jones?

It’s a bit difficult for the hero and primary character of a movie to be “scene stealing,” and isn’t “confident righteousness” what we expect in a hero, particularly one fighting fictional Nazis? Are confidence and righteousness solely characteristic of the 1980s? Sometimes a popular, entertaining movie is just a popular entertaining movie because it employs universal themes and the kinds of heroes that have inspired human beings for as long as they’ve lived. Apparently not so for the Smithsonian.

“Earth Day” at the Air and Space Museum? Nelson Mandela was a pioneering aviator, astronaut or rocket scientist? I didn’t know that. I didn’t know this either:

What does a woman--who I'm sure is a fast, wonderful person--riding a fast motorcycle have to do with air and space, and why is she depicted wearing a full-face helmet? Is this because the Smithsonian staff is still wearing masks and wants everyone else to do the same?

One would think a museum would be concerned with providing accurate information about the incredible world around us. Not so much:

PoliMath accurately identifies a common Democrat tactic: projection. They politicize pretty much everything and when Normal Americans point that out, accuse them of being political.

Yes. Yes it is:

I’ve never been to the Smithsonian, but if this brief selection of tweets is truly representative, it appears it’s just one more government agency full of leftist revolutionaries bent on resisting Normal Americans, fundamentally transforming America and as all good communists do, rewriting history in service of the current Democrat Party narrative.

But that, AT readers, is for you to decide.

