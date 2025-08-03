Hamas thug calls recognition of the Palestinian state a 'fruit' of the Oct. 7 massacre

European and other nations have announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state in Gaza, virtue-signaling for President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanayahu, who want no such thing, given the heinous record of terrorism of the people these locals elect. The idea, according to the Washington Post, was to 'rebuke' Israel for defending itself against a heinous, war-crimes-commiting, implacable enemy.

According to the Washington Post:

France was the first to make the move, saying it would recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, followed by Britain and Canada, which announced conditional plans to offer recognition. Britain said it would recognize a Palestinian state if Israel didn’t agree to a ceasefire with Hamas and end what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the “appalling” situation in Gaza. Canada has demanded that the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, make democratic reforms including an election (excluding Hamas) in 2026.

Others joined the cavalcade, all of them with 'impressive' histories of antisemitism:

Malta also declared on Wednesday its upcoming recognition of a Palestinian state, and a larger list of countries — including Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg — issued a joint statement aimed at reviving a two-state solution.

Now that they've made it clear that Israel is the bad guy for fighting back against the terrorists out to annihilate them, the terrorists have decided to weigh in:

Senior Hamas terrorist Razi Hamed: "The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7. We have proven that victory over Israel is not impossible, and our weapons are a symbol of Palestinian honor." — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 2, 2025

The dirtbag actually said "fruits."

The whole idea behind the Oct. 7 massacre, see, wasn't to kill Jews, though I doubt he's deny that, it was to get Europe to recognize a Palestinian state. With them running it, no doubt.

Oh, sure some states are claiming there are conditions to this recognition, they're Europeans, you see, they claim ' nuance:

Hamas is desperate to claim any political gain from its October 7th massacres, even if it means misleading the world about the recent announcements by countries intending to recognize a Palestinian state.



What Hamas deliberately ignores are the conditions these countries have… https://t.co/m3cIMHaoBI — Hamza (@HowidyHamza) August 2, 2025

It's horsehockey. When France came out to say it would recognize a Palestinian state, they put 'September' as their dateline and made it clear it was a bid to pressure Israel to stop bombing Gaza, not a move to get Hamas out of the picture.

Hamas never got any conditions, and that's not hard to understand -- they know Hamas well enough to know they'll never accept conditions and if they do, they will break the conditions. We have been through this for decades, with the last peace deal back in 2005. Actually, all the conditions were directed at Israel, Israel would have to stop defending itself against terrorists or they'd pull the trigger or whatever the jawboning diplomatic equivalent is.

Israel would have to stop bombing Gaza ... or else they'd make pals with the monsters of Oct. 7, to teach them a lesson.

Does anyone see the moral vacuity of this 'threat' as clearly as Hamas? No wonder they are giggling about their "fruits" and saying their crimes pay.

Fact is, this is the way to get more crimes. We all know what Hamas does and the immense power it wants. Europe's threats are easily playing into the hands of the world's most despicable terrorists. This may be the 'fruit' of their attack on Israel, but it's mighty rotten fruit and the stench is coming from Europe.

