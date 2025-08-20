Gun Control isn't working out so well for Democrats

One of Democrat’s favorite narrative buzz words is “gun violence.” It’s nonsense, of course. Human beings commit violence not inanimate objects. Even Democrats haven’t descended to the depth of mental illness that would require them to write about “fist violence,” “foot violence” or “knife violence,” though they’re more common than “gun violence.”

Still, a lot of guns are committing violence in the nation’s capital, which has caused Democrats to root against President’ Trump’s enormously successful federalizing of DC law enforcement and to root for all kinds of criminal violence, presumably including “gun violence.” That isn’t working out so well for them:

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday on “News Central” that polls showed Americans trusted President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers on crime over Democrats. Enten said, “Americans view Trump far more favorably now on crime than they did a year ago. And while this polling doesn’t take into account what’s exactly happening in D.C. right now, it does take into account what happened in Los Angeles, what’s happened earlier this year, and Americans, for the most part, actually view Trump favorably.” [skip] Enten added, “Donald Trump is like Air Jordan towering over Joe Biden when it comes to their handling of crime. Look, in 2024, look at where Biden’s net approval was on crime: way under water there, at minus 26 points. It was one of Biden’s worst issues — granted, pretty much every issue was one of Biden’s worst issues. And again, look at where Donald Trump is: way, way, way above Joe Biden. What is that? That’s 27 points.

Trump’s obvious success in dealing with crime reveals Democrats don’t have to allow it in their cities; it’s a choice.

Graphic: X Post

The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, commonly known as the 9th Circus, remains the appeals court most overturned by the Supreme Court. They consistently go too far in going too far even for doctrinaire leftists. However, since the 2022 Bruen decision they have become a bit more circumspect where the Second Amendment is concerned. They just overturned California’s one gun a month purchase restriction:

Graphic: X Post

Judge Danielle Forrest wrote the majority opinion in the June 20, 2025, ruling, noting: California has a “one-gun-a-month” law that prohibits most people from buying more than one firearm in a 30-day period. The district court held that this law violates the Second Amendment. We affirm. California’s law is facially unconstitutional because possession of multiple firearms and the ability to acquire firearms through purchase without meaningful constraints are protected by the Second Amendment and California’s law is not supported by our nation’s tradition of firearms regulation.

That was among the holdings of Bruen. Laws that have no foundation in America’s history and tradition of gun regulation are unconstitutional. That clear red line hasn’t stopped blue states like California from enacting clearly unconstitutional laws. Before Bruen, the 9th Circuit was ready to uphold pretty much any California attempt to ignore the Second Amendment. Apparently no longer. For whatever reason, it’s a welcome change.

Gun buy-back programs have long been touted as a means of “getting guns off the street.” Commonly, any gun turned in, even if it’s a rusty, non-functional lump that could never be used by criminals, or a potentially stolen gun, has been accepted with no questions asked. Those turning a gun in are rewarded with loaded debit cards or cash. Obviously, such programs are feel-good rather than do good measures, useless virtue signaling that has nothing to do with stopping crime.

A Chicago lawsuit filed by one Twanda Willingham, the victim of a shooting, wouldn’t normally make the news. That sort of thing is so common in Chicago it’s commonly ignored, but not this one. Willingham was apparently shot with a bought-back gun:

Graphic: X Post

FOX 32 reported Willingham was shot in August 2023 with a Glock 21 “surrendered months earlier at a Chicago Police Department gun buyback.” Willingham subsequently filed suit against Chicago, after it was discovered the gun had allegedly “disappeared while in transit between the [location of the buy back event] and a nearby police station—just blocks apart.”

It seems the gun was stolen by a Chicago cop and ended up in the hands of a 16-year-old boy who isn’t talking.

Further adding to the drama, the officer that was listed on those inventory records was later shot and killed by a fellow tactical team officer in what the police department labeled a friendly fire accident during a police pursuit.

Just another day in Chicago.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.