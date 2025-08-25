Grumbling conservatives need to support the president

You and I may not be forced to watch America go down the drain after all — thanks to President Trump.

It certainly was a close call. There had already been eight years of B. Hussein O. in the White House, plus a rigged election leading to four years of the Autopen administration. What greater travesty can be conceived? How about the Democrat Powers That Be installing a person at the head of the Democrat ticket — bypassing the nomination process — and then installing that person in the White House—bypassing an actual election—by means of yet another rigged election?

The Democrats were clearly ready to take down America’s representative system of government and replace it with one-party Democrat rule. And they came too close for comfort.

Trump miraculously survived an attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, and then, somehow, went on to overcome the Democrats’ attempts to rig the November election. May such wonders never cease in America!

Of course, the Democrats will not give up. If they get away with winning the 2026 elections by whatever means, fair or foul, they promise to impeach the president six ways to Sunday. They intend to teach him what happens to people who get in their way. The lesson for us and the future of America would then also be quite clear.

As always, the Democrats are serious. Many Republicans, as usual, seem not so serious. For example, American Greatness has published an article by Steven Soukup entitled “Dear Prudence, Won’t You Come Out to Play?” Soukup quotes Plato and other eminences in support of the claim that prudence is “the virtue that best enables ... conservatives to govern well.”

We would do well to pause and ask if that is true in all circumstances.

In a recent article, I argued that the fierce urgency of America’s present circumstances requires a different set of virtues:

President Trump understands that he is the captain of the ship when it is in danger of being lost. The rigged election in 2020, the fact that the Democrats got away with putting a senile nincompoop in the White House and keeping him there, and their confidence that they could replace him with a non-senile nincompoop raised alarm in every patriot heart.

It is clear that if President Trump does not manage to save the ship, in all likelihood, America will never have another free and fair election. He is trying to save America from one-party rule by the Democrats… conserving the ship of state means one thing in calm seas and quite another when a storm threatens to sink the ship, one thing when there is not another ship in sight and quite another when it is surrounded and being bombarded by enemy ships. Drastic action will be required of the captain and the crew to save, to conserve, the ship when it is on the verge of sinking or of being sunk.

In an article entitled “Donald Trump Is a Great Man of History,” Roger Kimball writes, “I believe that Donald Trump is on the threshold of saving America.” Saving America is what President Trump has set out to do. Open borders mean the end of the American nation; stolen elections mean the end of America’s system of government by the people. It is necessary to close the borders, as Trump has done, and to secure honest elections, as he intends to do, to save America. Mere prudence will not be enough. Strong and decisive action will be required.

Soukup invokes prudence and then makes the claim that Trump’s recent tariff and rate-cut moves risk undoing Trump’s hard-won victories. Whether Soukup is right or wrong on these two issues, they clearly do not rise to the level of saving America from threatened destruction. In addition, not all will agree with him. I for one do not agree with him about either claim, but whether or not he is correct about one or both of them, they are of a very different order of magnitude from “destroy the borders, destroy the nation”, and “destroy the elections, destroy the republic.”

Every American who cares about America needs to get behind President Trump’s efforts to save America, especially his efforts to restore election integrity. We can of course debate tariffs and rate cuts and the like, but for now we need to keep our focus on doing everything we can to help President Trump save America.

Robert Curry is the author of Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea and Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World. Both are from Encounter Books. His articles and reviews have appeared in American Greatness, the American Thinker, the Claremont Review of Books, and The Federalist.

Image via Raw Pixel.