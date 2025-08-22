Gavin Newsom declares war on the Marines

Term limited California Governor Gavin Newsom is running for the Democrat Party nomination for President in 2028. He’s not certain against whom he’ll be running, so he’s running against America. He’s been governing against California for years, so why not extend that kind of governance to the whole country?

California Governor Gavin Newsom attacked the U.S. Marines and National Guard on Saturday as “bringing war to the American people” in trashing their recent mission to restore order to the streets of Los Angeles. His purpose: to attack President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize by trying to resolve conflicts around the world.

In his first seven months in office, Trump has ended at least six wars and for the first time it appears possible he’ll end the war between Ukraine and Russia, a conflict that has cost Russia untold billions and a million of its young men wounded, captured or killed. That’s quite the campaign. Even should that effort fail, it’s impossible to identify a more deserving recipient of the Peace Prize in this or the last century.

My favorite Nobel Peace Prize meme landed after the Nobel Committee gave Barack Obama one for being Barack Obama. They later admitted they honored Obama because they were sure he’d do something worthy of the Prize, but were embarrassed when he never did:

Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said. Geir Lundestad told the AP news agency that the committee hoped the award would strengthen Mr. Obama. [skip] "No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama," Mr Lundestad writes. "Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," he says. "In that sense the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for".

The Committee tried to encourage Obama to greatness, but greatness was never in him. His ego left no room for that.

The meme? From a restaurant signboard: “Free Nobel Peace Prize with every order of shrimp tacos.”

In the case of Newsom, between his ego and the crushing weight of hair gel, there’s obviously no room for brains or decency.

When government buildings and agents were being overwhelmed by organized rioters in Los Angeles, President Trump lawfully called out the National Guard and active-duty Marines, not to engage in civilian law enforcement, but to protect those facilities and agents. Why the Marines? They were needed, nearby, and as America’s quick reaction force, immediately ready. He did not violate the Posse Comitatus Act, but freed federal agents to do their jobs enforcing immigration law. Rioters quickly figured out our troops and ICE agents weren’t going to let them do what Newsom so willingly let them do before the troops were deployed. The riots soon petered out and the troops were withdrawn.

That’s not exactly “bringing war to the American people.”

Newsom objected every step of the way. He wanted chaos, looting, arson, destruction of property and injured federal agents. He wanted to keep illegal alien criminals in California.

This is the kind of campaigning Newsom thinks will win the Democrat nomination. He doesn’t know the difference between restoring public order when he fails to do it, and waging war? He’s certainly willing to lie about our Marines to make political points. Unfortunately for Newsom, those points aren’t appreciated outside the Democrat Party, which is increasingly anti-American. He’s certainly right that this kind of slander of the Marines might win the Democrat nomination. If he imagines it will win the presidency, he’s dead wrong. That’s not the way to win the young, male American vote, which is increasingly swinging toward traditional American values and priorities and joining the military.

Fortunately for America, this is yet another example of Newsom engaging in definition of character.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.