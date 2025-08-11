First female umpire in MLB history makes a total fool of herself with egregious call

Industrial feminism has been a disaster for the human race, and I’ll show you why:

First call ever by a female ump and she gets it horribly wrong. Everyone knew it too. pic.twitter.com/dG7ogbL754 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) August 11, 2025

Now, not that I’d do any better myself (as a woman), but I’m also not pretending that my sports aptitude is on the same playing field as male professionals. The important thing though is that this umpire has broken the glass ceiling, or whatever—the game of baseball be damned—and she can go down in history…that no one will ever care about. With this ump’s debut, the mainstream media have been running pieces about how great she did, citing her scorecard, claiming her strike accuracy rate was 88%, which happens to be the average; but I have to ask, is that average being brought down by other DEI hires? I can only assume so.

While women rightfully demand men to be kept out of their areas, they then turn around and demand inclusion in male spaces; the offense magnifies when you consider the utter detriment that women have when they foist themselves in places they shouldn’t be, like…

When Nancy Mace forced herself into the Citadel, which has only damaged the institution’s credibility and its ability to maintain elite standards.

When women demanded combat roles in the military because “they could do the job just like men” (they couldn’t), burdening taxpayers with a bill for separate facilities for women at every U.S. military base across the world, resulting in a 100% increase in affairs for deployed spouses (when the military was only men that number was near zero), and destroying national defense via bureaucracy with endless men-are-bad-and-women-are-always-victims sexual assault briefs because women sleep around and then change their minds about the encounter once they realized they were nothing more than a good time. (Think about Patton’s forces, or General Lee’s armies: Did they have to deal with constant accusations of rape from jilted hook-ups, or could they just focus on the job at hand?)

Or, this MLB baseball game—this isn’t just some recreational game, and her ineptitude could cost someone millions of dollars.

Why can’t men’s baseball just be men? Why can’t I watch the game of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and just see a bunch of good ol’ American guys, exuding the energy of male competition and brotherhood, without a female in the mix to dampen the masculinity of it? What is so wrong with that? Does any conservative, male or female, want to see men join the Victoria’s Secret fashion show? Of course not. As a woman, I am getting sick of seeing women in men’s spaces—we can’t keep saying that the left and their “toxic masculinity” is a bridge too far, then insist the “healthy masculinity” space include women for DEI purposes.

Obviously, the same goes for men in my spaces. Men, stop feminizing yourselves and go build something, or fight a crusade.

Great, another unqualified DEI hire to lower the quality of an industry. Bring on the robot umps!! — Will G. (@WGrocke) August 11, 2025

Image from Grok.