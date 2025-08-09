Ex-AOC campaigner busted for urging attack on public school attended by Jewish students

To get an idea of the kind of people surrounding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, take a gander at this one:

BREAKING: Iman Abdul has just been arrested.



The former youth organizer for @AOC urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it. https://t.co/R7pKZoNkUG pic.twitter.com/X4r4dNvCz4 — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) August 9, 2025

According to the New York Post:

A Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was arrested Friday on charges she urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it. Iman Abdul, 27, is accused of posting a screenshot on Thursday of the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps and a chilling caption. “If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) all attend here,” the since-deleted post read.

What kind of person posts that? The pink-haired porker could definitely be called 'possibly white' because she sure as heck isn't black, but beyond that, is of indeterminate race, yet is clearly a wokester who was radicalized somewhere.

Meet Imxn Abdul, a self-proclaimed “artist” and “community activist” from New York.



She just posted a call to attack a Jewish school in Brooklyn on her Instagram story, to her 25K followers.



Her account is also full with other antisemitic content@NYPDnews @NYPDPC @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/D2kb4otDE8 — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) August 7, 2025

She apparently had 25,000 followers on social media, so all it would take is one worthless goober to carry out her command and an entire schoolyard could be loaded with dead bodies. This is Jew-hate at its most evil.

Yet that's what she wanted, and now it's up to lawmen to find out if she was just a typical leftwing radical with a flaming antisemitism problem, a Muslim convert who got her ideas from prison gangs, a Muslim who grew up with those values from her babyhood, or else under the thumb of global terrorist masters, using her as a pawn.

Was she part of something larger? Did she get paid? Normal people, even garden-variety Jew-haters, don't post things like that. But she did. Where was she radicalized? What kind of leftwing conferences and maybe mosques did she go to?

And why was she hired by AOC who presumably vets hard for those who make her team. Is antisemitism with an urge to kill Jews a job requirement for her campaign? Why did she hire this person with these 'values'? Who did this person recruit to vote for AOC and what else did she do for this socialist candidate?

Maybe someone should ask. In the meantime, it just tells us what kind of people turn up to promote her agenda. Unless she disavows this horrible person, it's on her, it's what she's about.

Image: X screen shot