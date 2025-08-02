Evil walks among us

Like many, I spend hours scrolling through news sites, often feeling overwhelmed by a flood of troubling stories. It’s like wading through murky water -- sometimes knee-deep, sometimes over my head. Incidents like the Afghanistan debacle, President Biden’s mental health cover-up, the “Autopen Presidency,” the Russian Collusion narrative, and two assassination attempts on President Trump have pushed my distrust in the Left to new heights. While the intensity of these stories fades, the cumulative damage lingers.

Recently, a wave of headlines felt particularly suffocating.

On July 26, Clinton and Cristen Brink were fatally stabbed while hiking with their daughters, aged 7 and 9, at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas. The suspect was arrested on July 30 and charged with capital murder. He admitted to the random attack, with DNA linking him to the scene. Cristen heroically ensured her daughters’ safety before returning to aid her husband, only to be killed.

That same day, an assailant stabbed 11 people, aged 21 to 84, at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. All victims, including one employee, are expected to survive. Bystanders, including a former Marine and an armed citizen, subdued the attacker, who faces terrorism and assault charges. The random attack may tie to the assailant’s history of mental health issues, including a 2017 insanity ruling.

Also on July 26, a mob of young black individuals assaulted a middle-aged white tourist at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest, dragging him into the street and beating him severely. One viewer alleges that attackers stomped on the victims head over 30 times. A woman was also severely injured when she tried to help the victim. Cincinnati Councilor Victoria Parks controversially claimed the victims “begged for that beat down,” sparking outrage. A Community Note suggested the victim may have provoked the conflict, but the mob’s response was wildly over the top.

On July 30, Danville, Virginia, City Councilman Lee Vogler was doused with gasoline and set on fire outside his workplace, suffering severe burns. The attacker, motivated by personal issues tied to a recent divorce, faces attempted murder charges.

Rhode Island lawmaker Enrique Sanchez called ICE agents “Nazi Gestapo thugs” after a July 2025 operation in Providence detained an alleged MS-13 member. DHS reported an 830% spike in assaults on ICE agents in 2025 and warned Sanchez against inciting violence.

In a rare positive outcome, a felon was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia, after abducting a young girl from a mall play area. The mother confronted the suspect, who fled but was later caught at a nearby hotel, was also charged with car theft.

These incidents vary in motive: the Arkansas and Michigan attacks were random, Danville’s was personal, and Cincinnati’s and Sanchez’s rhetoric reflect cultural or political tensions. The Fairfax case remains under investigation, with questions about the suspect’s immigration status unanswered.

Common threads include mental health crises, polarized rhetoric, and social media’s role in amplifying division. A Rasmussen report notes nearly 25% of Americans have a mental health diagnosis, with 20% on psychiatric medication, which can have severe side effects. This raises questions about whether untreated conditions or medication issues contribute to erratic behavior.

I don’t know if I’m more concerned about the 25% of Americans with a mental health diagnosis, or the 75% who are walking around undiagnosed. Judging from recent activity on the Left, I have an idea who some of these people are.

I remember being shocked when I heard a U.S. President say that police officers who were acting in the line of duty “acted stupidly.” When leaders vilify opponents, it normalizes violence. I believe this comment began the deterioration of the relationship between some segments of the public and law enforcement. Social media fuels this, spreading dehumanizing language and inspiring lone actors or mobs. A Rutgers poll found that 55% of all self-identifying liberals believe killing the president is a justifiable means of pursuing their political goals. 48% of respondents to the same poll also viewed former DOGE chief Elon Musk as an acceptable target for assassination.

Anti-ICE rhetoric has coincided with violent protests in Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2025, targeting federal facilities. Cynthia Miller-Idriss has argued leaders must model civility, but her focus on right-wing extremism often ignores left-wing violence, like the George Floyd riots. Liliana Mason’s research suggests community dialogues can reduce polarization, but the era of trusting elites who condemn one side while excusing another appears to be over.

Tailored solutions -- better mental health care, condemning divisive rhetoric, fostering dialogue, enhancing security, and addressing social issues -- offer a path forward, but only if applied consistently across ideological lines.

I’m not holding my breath. It’s been said that we don’t change until the pain of change becomes less than the pain of not changing.

I see no evidence the Left wants to change.

Image: Pixabay