DNC’s summer meeting goes off the rails like a crazy train

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis:

Insha Rahman, the vice president for advocacy and partnerships at the Vera Institute of Justice, made a shocking statement while speaking at the recent DNC summer meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She characterized President Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., as a “huge opportunity” for the Democrat party.

Say what?!

But that wasn’t even the shocking statement.

Rahman stated: “Don’t take the bait and talk about migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don’t matter to that many Americans.”

The epidemic of migrant crime and carjackings around the country “don’t matter to that many Americans?”

I know that is not true, but perhaps those in the liberal coastal elite bubbles where prominent Democrats reside don’t care because it doesn’t affect them all that much.

Naturally, upon opening the meeting, a “land acknowledgment” was proclaimed, making it clear that Minneapolis, like most of the U.S., sits on stolen land … and that the United States still perpetuates a system of oppression and suppression.

Lindy Sowmick, treasurer of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) and self-described “Indigenous queer woman,” recited the acknowledgment, stating:

“The DNC acknowledges and honors the Dakota Oyate – the Dakota people – who are the original stewards of the lands and waters of Minneapolis. The Dakota cared for the lands, lakes and the Wakpa Tanka – the ‘Great River,’ the Mississippi River – for thousands of years before colonization. This land was not claimed, or traded – it’s a part of a history of broken treaties and promises. And, in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress Indigenous peoples’ cultural and spiritual history.”

Stolen land acknowledgements are as ubiquitous in Minnesota as lakes and liberals.

One was dutifully recited at my daughter’s graduation.

You can’t walk into a library, drug store, school building or pot dispensary without encountering a sign acknowledging that the building(s) sit on stolen land.

Yet, apparently, Rahman and Sowmick were just warm-up acts for Minnesota’s own beloved Gov. “Tampon” Timmy Walz, who appeared to have a near complete mental breakdown during his speech at the Democrat’s end of summer soirée.

Walz:

“Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid freaking red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know. Just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy. Oh, the felon in the White House? Yeah, listen to him, and that will be fine.”

Walz continued:

“Now he’s talking about burning flags. He’s going to have flag burning or whatever, because he knows there’s a hell of a lot of flags with his picture on them that are going to get burned.”

He then spoke longingly of a world devoid of Trump and his followers, saying:

“We wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV and a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and vision and leadership doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever’s wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today.”

The last an apparent reference to Trump’s documented chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) condition.

Incredibly, Democrats are now nearly universally pro-crime. Those like Rahman want to ignore (or foster) crime and those who aren't ignoring it or dismissing it as unimportant put the focus on mental illness. Ironically, that would shine the light on themselves. Today’s “liberalism” (and concomitant Trump Derangement Syndrome) is a mental illness.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License