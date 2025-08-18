Desperately seeking macho

As you may know, "macho" in Spanish is male. For example, "perro macho" is a male dog.

Anyway, am I the only one watching Democrats coming to the microphone and unleashing their inner "macho." Take a look at the governor of Illinois and the governor of California to name two. There are probably others but those come to my mind.

Up in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzer decided to turn the Texas legislators into political refugees. I'm surprised that he didn't offer Illinois residency. I'm sure that he could draw a few maps and add them to the congressional delegation. They do that well up there.

Over in California, Governor Gavin Newsom can't pick enough fights with President Trump. I guess that's what you do when you want to run for President as the anti-Trump rather than the governor of what was once a prosperous state. Let's check this out from Power Line:

Cal. has nation’s highest unemployment rate This statistic actually explains a lot. From KRON-TV, California unemployment rate worst in the nation. It’s not a new development, it was also true in June. The change this month is that it appears California has broken the tie with Nevada to hold first place all alone. KRON reports that the Golden State’s unemployment rate has edged up to 5.5 percent. In June, South Dakota had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.8 percent. California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, is term-limited. He cannot run again. Newsom desperately wants to be President and is aiming toward a 2028 run. But, as California’s two-term governor, he has no record to run on. His state is a basket case. Hence, his emphasis on these stunts like redistricting and opposing ICE.

The state probably leads the nation in unidentified minors working in farms. That's another one that the governor would rather forget.

Of course, the Democrats "male vote" problem is not because men like a tough guy like Trump. The real issue is ideas and supporting things like illegal immigration, tolerating crime in the cities, standing behind men taking trophies from women in athletic competitions and more.

So it's not a question of style although that matters in this age of TV. It's more about the ideas that the Democrat Party owns these days.

So get ready for a lot of Democrats using nicknames to address their opponents like Trump did in 2016. I can see Governor Pritzker referring to Governor Newsom as "Brylcreem boy" and then he will come back with "Illinois Fats." Then they will remind Secretary Pete during the debate that it's time to feed those babies.

And I'm sure that it will get better and more Trumpian the longer that these primaries go on. But it won't work because this is not about macho but bad ideas.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio