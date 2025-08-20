Democrats want military mutiny; the NYT helps

Among the features of the Constitution is civilian control of the military. The Founders, astute readers of history and human nature, well knew what routinely happens to nations whose military has ultimate political power and a monopoly on armed force. That’s why Democrats never stop trying to disarm Americans.

Democrats know they can never establish their tyranny of the majority, permanent one-party state, communist utopia so long as Americans have arms. They also wrongly believe they’ll be able to command generals like Mark Milley to implement their desires and the rest of our military will blindly follow orders.

Surely, some of the top ranks, like Milley, have demonstrated their willingness to disregard the Constitution. Particularly beginning with Barack Obama—The Lightbringer—war fighters have been run out of the military, replaced in the highest ranks by politically reliable leftists. But nothing happens in the military unless NCOs make it happen and damned few of them would make war on their families, their neighbors, their countrymen. They’d honor their oaths to the Constitution, not to some maximum, leftist strongman.

It's an issue for those who follow the potential for a second civil war, as I have long done at my home blog. It has also cropped up as President Trump has federalized DC law enforcement, as he has every legal power—citizens have rights/government has powers—to do.

Two former Obama Administration National Security Council functionaries, Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson, published a guest editorial in the New York Times—surprise!—last week, and as is so common with leftists these days, said, courtesy of Legal Insurrection, the quiet part out loud:

Graphic: X Post

By ordering 800 National Guard troops to Washington, on the pretext of an illusory crime wave, President Trump has further dragged the U.S. military into domestic law enforcement, in a move credibly perceived as an ominous “test case.” This continues what the administration started in California in June as part of its deportation efforts.

Considering DC has a far worse murder rate than some of the most dangerous cities in the world, its crime rate is far from “illusory.” The military assisting in deportation can hardly be compared to helping to restore order in the nation’s capital. In both endeavors, the military has not engaged in direct law enforcement.

Unfortunately, though we (and others) had hoped that the military would only respond to calls to action in American cities and states kicking and screaming, we no longer expect resistance from that institution. Once, perhaps, traditionalist officers might have leaned on protocol and refused to heed a lawless order, taking inspiration from the generals — Mark Milley and James Mattis — who resisted the uprooting of established military standards in the first Trump term.

Mark Milley. There it is. The hero who promised to betray American to China.

But today, general officers no longer seem to see themselves as guardians of the constitutional order. It now seems clear to us that the military will not rescue Americans from Mr. Trump’s misuse of the nation’s military capabilities. Recent changes to the terms of the military’s employment by the Pentagon and its members’ incentives to career advancement will ultimately overcome any constitutional and moral qualms about their conduct.

And this surprises you because…? Democrats appeal to the Constitution only when it can be made to appear to support their totalitarian desires. According to them, the Constitution guarantees they must always win, their policies must always prevail and they must eternally rule regardless of the outcome of elections. DC’s home rule law, duly passed by an actually bipartisan Congress in 1973, give the POTUS the authority to declare an emergency and to federalize its law enforcement. The Constitution makes the POTUS the Commander in Chief—CiC--of our military, which gives him the authority to deploy the military for a wide range of purposes, domestic and foreign.

By obeying the CiC, general officers are the guardians of “the constitutional order.” Doing otherwise would approach treason. Any officer who can’t obey a lawful order has one choice: immediately resign.

Whether Trump’s deployments of our military constitute “misuse” is a political question. He has the authority to do all he has done, including using the military to free federal law enforcement to deal with DC’s rampant crime. Democrat politicians don’t like it, but many Democrat residents, particularly black residents, of DC appreciate it. If sufficient Americans think that’s “misuse,” they can express their concern at the ballot box, not via a military coup.

But thanks are due Simon and Stevenson. They’ve showed Americans yet again why Democrats can’t be trusted.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.