August 10, 2025

Democrats' top-seed gerrymanderers take to the Sunday talk shows to complain about Texas

By Monica Showalter

In the immortal words of J.D. Vance, do they even hear themselves?

The biggest names in Democrat gerrymandering are out taking to the Sunday talk show circuit, to complain about Texas's maneuvers to redistrict their state in what would likely bring in more Republican seats in Congress, in what they say is a bid to correct underrepresentation.

"Threat to democracy," intoned Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzger, without irony.

Questioned about his own state's famous gerrymandering, he insisted that his state is nothing like Texas, which its own way was true enough, because nothing is as badly gerrymandered as Illinois.     

New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has attempted two  failed bids to gerrymander her own state was no different. She said New York was nothing like Illinois and could not be compared to the threat to democracy that Texas represents. Seems the same talking points from the invisible hand running the Democrats went out.

Given their records, their arguments stunk. And it was so bad even the media wasn't buying it. Is this the best the Democrats have got? Or do they just have that much contempt for the American people?

