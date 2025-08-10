Democrats' top-seed gerrymanderers take to the Sunday talk shows to complain about Texas

In the immortal words of J.D. Vance, do they even hear themselves?

The biggest names in Democrat gerrymandering are out taking to the Sunday talk show circuit, to complain about Texas's maneuvers to redistrict their state in what would likely bring in more Republican seats in Congress, in what they say is a bid to correct underrepresentation.

"Threat to democracy," intoned Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzger, without irony.

Questioned about his own state's famous gerrymandering, he insisted that his state is nothing like Texas, which its own way was true enough, because nothing is as badly gerrymandered as Illinois.

🚨 WOW! NBC’s Kristen Welker of all people called out JB Pritzker right to his face on how badly gerrymandered Illinois is - he had absolutely nothing to say in response. pic.twitter.com/LLqBlkfEzX



Every group that grades the fairness of congressional maps gives Illinois an F and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 10, 2025

New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has attempted two failed bids to gerrymander her own state was no different. She said New York was nothing like Illinois and could not be compared to the threat to democracy that Texas represents. Seems the same talking points from the invisible hand running the Democrats went out.

Hochul the Hypocrite got steamrolled this morning when she stuttered into oblivion when asked about the Hochulmander - her last two illegal and unconstitutional attempts to gerrymander districts that were thrown out by the courts and the people of NY.



She got exposed for her… pic.twitter.com/FwMm779pTD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 10, 2025

Given their records, their arguments stunk. And it was so bad even the media wasn't buying it. Is this the best the Democrats have got? Or do they just have that much contempt for the American people?

Image: X video screen shot