Democrats shoot first and ask questions never

What a heart-rending tale of woe has emanated from DC, where the fascist dictator Trump has dared to use the law to federalize law enforcement, just because crime and urban squalor are rampant in the nation’s capital, and politicians, tourists, legislative aids, government employees and Assistant Attorneys General are being burglarized, assaulted and robbed.

Graphic: X Post

Wailing and gnashing of liberal teeth could be heard from our nation’s capital on Wednesday after police and federal agents detained an illegal immigrant on the National Mall. In the video below, the man exited his car as instructed and appeared calm. But inexplicably, a couple of seconds later, outnumbered by agents six to one, he tried to run away. As he was tackled to the ground by the officers, he cried out in Spanish, “Please, I’m not a criminal, I work here. I want to be with my family.” NBC News reported that as he was placed inside an unmarked vehicle, he screamed, “My family has papers! My family and my children! Please! Please!”

“An umarked vehicle?!” Oh, the horror! Oh, the humanity! Oh, the cruelty of MAGA!

Responding to Cho’s post on Instagram, one woman wrote, “’Yo no debo nada’, ‘I don’t owe anything.’ – A brown man pleading, for his humanity, for his dignity, stating he is not a criminal, is law abiding, works, is a family man. Just wants to be safe with his family. In his home.” Another replied, “If you can watch this and not feel your heart being ripped out of your chest, you’re dead inside.” “We are literally watching kidnappings,” wrote a third.

But of course! Immigration agents making lawful arrests of illegal immigrants are “disappearing” them, except they’re not being harmed and they’re housed, fed, given free medical care and every minute of their time in custody is rigorously accounted for until they’re deported and someone else’s problem. But other than that, sure, they’re being “disappeared.”

Jessia Tarlov, a designated Democrat on “The Five” panel, and other Fox programming, is said by her The Five co-hosts to be a perfectly nice person. One wouldn’t know that by her immediate, shoot-from-the-lip response to the horrors of the poor man being disappeared. By the way, when four or more cops are restraining someone, they’re not doing it to hurt them. They’re doing it to use the minimum force necessary to make the arrest, to avoid hurting them. Real life does not resemble Hollywood fights, which are choreography, not combat. Real cops don’t engage in flying helicopter kicks. They do engage in piling on criminals and overwhelming them with sheer numbers so they don’t have to go fully kenetic. Here’s Jessica:

Graphic: X Post

Cruelty to be sure, but not the way Jessica imagined it. In the meantime, cooler heads did what cooler heads do: ask reasonable questions…

Graphic: X Post

Cho, who apparently began to suspect there might be more to the story, got a reasonable answer. But why didn‘t ICE immediately answer her? What were they hiding?

Judging from my police experience, the guys on the scene have learned to keep their mouths shut and let the PR folks make public statements, particularly in the current, highly-charged DC atmosphere. Also, they were certainly aware of the outstanding deportation order but probably didn’t know the whole story about Perez-Tiofani and didn’t want to get caught in the middle of innocent differences between what they might say then and what the fully informed PR folks said later. Cho waited to hear the whole story which didn’t quite support the Democrat narrative. Ooops.

Which brings us back to Jessica, who hastily replied to Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—bottom tweet first:

Graphic: X Post

Oh, but you did reflexively defend “such a person” Jessica, having no idea of the facts. And Immigration authorities are fully justified deporting every illegal. It’s not just criminals that are the problem, it’s the millions and millions of others who have made a mockery of the rule of law and who drain resources Americans need and deserve.

Would Tarlov have deleted the tweet, or admitted she was wrong had Miller not publicly outed her knee-jerk attack on law enforcement and by implication, the President, accusing them of wanton cruelty? She may have deleted it, but admitted her reflexive, partisan attack? Unlikely. Being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry.

It’s a lesson wise people learn sooner rather than later: get all the facts before you shoot from the lip first and ask questions never.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.