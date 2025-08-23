Democrats don't want good moral character in immigrants

I’ve always believed those born American have won life’s lottery. True, many throw away that invaluable heritage, but no one has a leg up on success in life like natural-born Americans.

Whether they consciously understand it, foreigners desperate to move to America recognize that reality. Virtually nowhere else in the world is the success and prosperity earned by so many immigrants possible. America citizenship is one of Earth’s prizes, a pearl of great price.

That’s why Normal Americans are so disgusted by Democrats who not only allowed anyone and everyone into the country during Biden’s Handler’s Administration, but are desperate to keep them all, particularly the worst of the worst criminals. For them, citizenship is a cheap carnival prize, a political token to be handed out to secure political power and money.

That’s why their heads are exploding over a recent Trump order to ensure all legal immigrants have “good moral character.”

Graphics: DHS memo. Public Domain.

The Trump administration is ordering officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to take a more “holistic” approach when determining whether to award U.S. citizenship to immigrants, saying they must weigh more factors in determining whether an applicant has “good moral character.” The Friday memo from USCIS said officers must now weigh not just any disqualifying behavior but whether those seeking to naturalize are in good standing in their community.

The graphic is the first page of that memo. Take the link to read the whole thing.

“Going forward, USCIS officers must account for an alien’s positive attributes and not simply the absence of misconduct,” the memo states.

Why should they not if American citizenship has any value? Why should we admit less than the best the world has to offer? Why shouldn’t we admit only people who will benefit America and Americans rather than become eternal parasites and/or public safety dangers?

But the new memo also encourages officers to consider rejecting applicants with other convictions, including drug use or two or more convictions for driving under the influence. Officers are also encouraged to weigh conduct that may not be illegal but frowned upon, such as “reckless or habitual traffic infractions” or soliciting. “Repeated criminal conduct such as multiple DUI convictions undermines moral character unless rebutted by affirmative evidence of reform,” the memo states. “In assessing conditional bars officers have authority — and now explicit directive — to weigh all relevant evidence, both adverse and favorable, before granting or denying naturalization.”

One might be astonished to learn our immigration authorities have apparently not been screening for these qualities, even before the Biden’s Handler’s years, when anyone and everyone including known terrorists and likely Chinese spies were allowed into the country, unvetted. One might think it unremarkable Trump is requiring such screening because it’s the least any POTUS ought to do, but we’ve fallen so far, the value of US citizenship has become so devalued, it is remarkable and very welcome.

I’ve seen a naturalization ceremony and wiped away tears of pride and gratitude at those immigrants who worked so hard, sacrificed so much to become Americans among us. How could I fail to be moved to tears by their pride, joy and relief at becoming Americans? They understood the value of American citizenship, the opportunity America provides to all, and many of them risked their lives to get here, worked hard to assimilate, and while proud of their heritage put no other flag or creed before America.

Yeonmi Park is among them.

At 13, she escaped from North Korea, risking her life to make it to America. The author of two books about her life and joy in finding freedom, she epitomizes the kind of person every Americans should want to become one of us.

Amazed by and deeply appreciative of America, Park was disgusted by her Columbia University professors:

“My professors were telling me, stay angry and stay outraged because America is fundamentally racist, and this system is being dismantled and the Constitution is being torn down,” Park said. “I was thinking, ‘Are you psychopaths? Have you been outside of America?’ There are human beings sold for like, 100 bucks.”

Park, and so many others, are no less American than those born here. It is worthy people like them that might reasonably cause us to wonder about the worthiness of natural born Americans who defend unlimited illegal immigration, would welcome, unvetted, the world’s worst criminals and fight to keep them in the country and who plainly hate America and Americans.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.