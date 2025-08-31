Democrat-academia-media complex possessed by the Father of Lies

The Democrat-academia-media complex is in effect an enormous cabal.

It has evolved into, as others have previously noted on social media, a satanic cult.

It seems to not only tolerate but almost worship crime, the genital mutilation of children, mental illness, and death.

Captured by the Father of Lies, it tells only lies, despises and attacks the truth.

This is not hyperbole.

The cabal told us Trump was colluding with the Russians. It told us Hunter's laptop had all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign. It told us Biden was sharp as a proverbial tack until very late in his presidency. It told us that there was no way the Wuhan Flu came from a lab in Wuhan that was playing around with infectious diseases, but rather must have come from a bat or a pangolin.

Then it told us that the vaccines developed to counter the coronavirus were effective. And safe! It told us that the tariffs would lead to skyrocketing inflation. It told us that all invasive species are devastating to our environment, yet simultaneously told us that illegal aliens enrich the nation immeasurably. It tells us that guns are the problem, not mental illness, radical Islam, or evil itself. And it still tries to tell us that it must do what it is doing, must eliminate its political opposition, in order to “save our democracy.”

Amazing!

It boggles the mind that anybody still listens to these purveyors of prevarication, let alone trusts what they have to say. (Speaking of mental illness.)

The only effective way to counter the Blizzard of Lies is to tell the truth.

Not once in a while. Not sometimes. Not on occasion. Not when it's relatively easy to do and will have no negative consequences.

But fearlessly, relentlessly, all the time, no exceptions.

If, for example, someone asserts that men and women are the same, or that one sex can become the other simply by wishing it so, it doesn’t do anyone any good to go along with the lie. The same applies if someone tells you Trump is Hitler and that you are a deplorable fascist for supporting him. Or, for that matter, that the earth has only 10 or 12 years left due to climate change.

Those in the Democrat-academia-media complex can't handle the truth.

We must be able to do so. Truth is their kryptonite. It must be our rock, weapon, savior.

Savior? The truth, the light, and the way.

Tell us again how safe and effective the vaccines were/are. Tell us again how Islam is the Religion of Peace. Tell us again howb…betc.

Fourteen months to save the world.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License