Dead children: Leftism is the source and the cause

The Democrat Party is despicable. Hard Stop.

Even before dead children were laid to rest, Democrats couldn’t wait to get in front of a microphone to virtue-signal their moral righteousness, and to lay fault for two dead children and 17 injured persons at the doorstep of Donald Trump, Republicans and Christians.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denounced Christians and prayer, and chided those who would consider the shooter’s transgenderism a possible link to his/her motive.

Amy Klobuchar comically blamed “automatic weapons” and Republicans.

Gavin Newsom blamed Donald Trump and Republicans.

Pathetic Jen Psaki also chided those who wished to offer prayers to the families, the lost and those affected by this tragedy.

The fault however sits squarely on the Democrat left’s doorstep.

Democrats, the LGBTQ+ mafia, academia, and the media created both the source and cause of the tragedy that befell the Annunciation Catholic Church yesterday in Minneapolis Minnesota.

The source; Robert “Robin” Westman, born a male and diabolically convinced that he was; a female, was taught/encouraged to hate America, Christians, Jews, and Donald Trump by radical-left influences; his parents, likely his teachers, possibly Disney, leftist news outlets, the culture and social media.

It’s hip to be gay or trans. Everybody’s doing it.

Feel like you don’t fit in – try these hormone blockers and SSRIs.

Still don’t feel like you fit in – it’s because of those evil Republicans, Jews and Christians – the triumvirate of oppressors, according to the critical theory proponents.

The gun didn’t kill those children; a deranged Leftist killed and injured those children.

The cause of the carnage is the ratcheting up of vitriol that we’ve seen from the Democrat party, their paid street protestors, online influencers and bots, and their sycophantic media mouthpieces since Donald Trump’s inauguration. Hitler. NAZIs. Fascist. Dictator. White Supremacist. Threat to democracy.

Donald Trump, and anyone peripherally aligned with the president is to be shunned minimally, verbally confronted at the margins, unalived at the extreme. The killer of the children wrote the words ,"Kill Trump" on his murder weapon.

Leftist pol’s cosplaying revolutionaries by resisting anything and everything that the president and administration accomplish that doesn’t comport to their radical leftist worldview.

· Close the border – “who’s gonna wipe our @sses, pick our vegetables, import child labor and fentanyl.”

· Deporting “criminal illegal aliens” – we’re rounding up hard working fathers and mothers, pillars of society. (rape, trafficking and murder charges notwithstanding).

· Re-shore manufacturing and investment – he’s purposely trying to destroy our economy. The next great depression, they said.

· Education reform – because 30-40 years of Leftist indoctrination hasn’t produced an educated electorate.

· Drug & health reforms – “people are gonna die.” “thousands of people have already died in Africa.”

· End foreign wars – Trump is Putin’s puppet. Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet. Iran didn’t have nukes. Iran had nukes, but the president inspired them to accelerate their nuke program – we’re doomed.

· Solve inner-city crime – He’s a despot. A tin-pot dictator. He’s rounding up black people next.

· Extend across-the-board tax cuts, and attempt to scale back waste, fraud and abuse – children are gonna starve. 12 million people (illegals) are getting kicked off Medicaid.

Nah, spare me your virtue-signaling moral preening.

These deaths are the natural and logical consequence of Leftism, writ large.

Sadly, we’ll see more resistance and more death. Why? The Democrats have no affirmative platform to run on. Resistance and chaos motivate the shock-troops, makes for good T.V., and helps fill Party coffers.

The source and cause of yesterday’s tragic shooting – Leftism.

Image: Screen shot from Fox9 Minneapolis-St. Paul video, via YouTube